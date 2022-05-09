Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergey Andreyev
    Russian footballer

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protesters threw red paint on the Russian ambassador on Monday as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.

Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery to lay flowers, where a group of activists opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine were waiting for him.

Video footage shows red paint being thrown from behind Andreev before a protester standing beside him throws a big blob of it in his face.

The protesters prevented the ambassador and other members of a Russian delegation from laying their flowers at the cemetery.

The protesters carried Ukrainian flags and chanted “fascist” at him, while some were dressed in white sheets smeared with blood, symbolizing the Ukrainian victims of Russia’s war. Other men in his entourage were also seen splattered with what appeared to be red paint.

Police arrived at the scene to help the ambassador and other members of his delegation get away.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Three dead, three injured in Brannon Hill Condo shooting in DeKalb

    When officers arrived to the scene, they found five people had been shot, police said.

  • US to impose new sanctions on Russia, including a vow to phase out imports of Russian oil and further crackdowns on state-controlled media and industrial trade

    The measures, discussed at a G7 meeting on Sunday, include sanctions on additional Russian elites and increased efforts to curb sanction evasion.

  • Popasna not yet fully under Russian control, civilians ‘can still evacuate’

    Popasna, in Luhansk Oblast, is only partiallycaptured and occupied by advancing Russian troops, meaning that locals can still safely evacuate from the town, head of Popasna’s administration Mykola Khanatov said on May 7.

  • U2’s Bono & The Edge Perform ‘Stand by Me’ at Kyiv Bomb Shelter

    Bono, alongside guitarist the Edge, sang the Ben E. King song 'Stand by Me.'

  • More than 60 feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school

    More than 60 people were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school being used as a shelter, Ukrainian officials said, while Moscow's forces kept up their attack on defenders inside Mariupol's steel plant in an apparent race to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “appalled” by the reported school bombing Saturday in the eastern village of Bilohorivka and called it another reminder that “it is civilians that pay the highest price” in war. Luhansk is part of the Donbas, the industrial heartland in the east that Russia's forces are bent on capturing.

  • Inside the US Air Force’s race to fund future fighters, bombers and autonomous drones before the next crisis

    To prepare for far more contested airspace, the U.S. Air Force is laying the groundwork for a series of radical transformations in how it approaches air combat that could cost at least tens of billions of dollars over the next two decades.

  • Russian Victory Day live: Putin  spouting 'fairytale claims' about being forced to invade Ukraine, says Wallace

    Military fly-past 'cancelled owing to bad weather' Putin stops short of escalating conflict to all-out war Putin is ‘mirroring’ Nazis, says Ben Wallace 'Full-blown war? We don’t have the reserves, pilots or planes' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • India’s forex reserves have fallen by $35 billion since the Ukraine war

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has faced severe headwinds of late: soaring crude oil prices, the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates, and an exodus of foreign money. Today (May 9), the rupee fell to a record low of 77.42 a dollar—the previous low was 76.98 a dollar in March. The rupee’s decline, however, has been staggered, with the central bank deploying its dollar reserves.

  • Moscow's mood ahead of Victory Day mixes anxiety and resilience

    As Russia's military operation in Ukraine grinds towards the end of its third month, President Vladimir Putin will underscore the enormous sacrifices made by the Soviet Union to defeat Adolf Hitler in World War Two in a Victory Day speech in Red Square on Monday. The sanctions imposed by Western nations since Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 have tipped Russia towards its worst economic crisis since the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, though the Kremlin says it will build up its own production while seeking new markets in Asia.

  • Reactions to Putin's Victory Day speech

    Putin was speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. On May 9, 1945, the Nazis who bombed Kyiv at 4 a.m. on June 22, 1941, capitulated.

  • US to provide $150 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, including artillery rounds

    Department of Defense has announced a new security package worth up to $150 million for Ukraine, including artillery rounds and counter-artillery radars, a Pentagon statement reads.

  • Mitch McConnell trolls Donald Trump by gifting custom Old Crow bourbon bottles to Republican senators, images show

    Old Crow is a nickname for the Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, used by Donald Trump, and a brand of Kentucky-made bourbon whiskey.

  • Russians focus on destroying airfield infrastructure - General Staff

    KATERYNA TISHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 8 MAY 2022, 18:32 On Sunday, the Russians focused their main efforts on destroying airfield infrastructure in order to prevent Ukrainian aviation from operating in eastern Ukraine and the Black Sea operational zone.

  • Canada to help Ukraine find options to export grain to ease supply worries -Trudeau

    Canada will help Ukraine work out options on how to export stored grain to uphold global food security that has been shaken by Russia's invasion of the country, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late on Sunday. Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave the country due to infrastructure challenges and blocked Black Sea ports including Mariupol, a U.N. food agency official said last week. Mariupol has endured the most destructive fighting of the 10-week war.

  • German finance minister says risk of wage price spiral is real

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's finance minister warned on Monday that rising wages could further fan inflation, adding that parties involved in collective bargaining had a responsibility to help prevent that from happening and that one-off payments might be needed. German inflation hit an annual 7.8% in April, the highest in more than four decades, which is expected to fuel wage demands. Wage agreements for some 10 million workers are up for re-negotiation in Germany this year, according to the German federation of trade unions.

  • How Chinese loans help fuel African military spending

    Chinese money is helping to bankroll and equip some African countries with military equipment and infrastructure. Most Chinese lending on the continent is used to fund civilian infrastructure, but according to Boston University's Global Development Centre, it signed 27 loan deals with eight African countries worth US$3.5 billion between 2000 and 2020 for defence spending. Most of the money went into buying military aircraft, equipment and training and for building housing units for the military

  • What Israel, Las Vegas and other places can teach SoCal about using a lot less water

    As parts of Southern California fall under new water restrictions, other regions offer lessons in how to shrink water use and adapt to drier times.

  • Lawyer says alleged Mali extremist was only obeying orders

    A lawyer for an alleged extremist accused of involvement in crimes including rape and torture in the northern Malian city of Timbuktu a decade ago rejected the allegations and said Monday that he was just a police officer carrying out court orders who could have been killed for disobeying. Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court had argued that the defendant, Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, was a “key figure” in a reign of terror after al-Qaida-linked rebels overran the Malian desert city in 2012. Taylor said that had he disobeyed the court orders, he would “have risked being branded a traitor and a spy,” and might have been executed.

  • Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'

    Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: "You have blood on your hands", according to screenshots obtained by Reuters. The photographs showed Moscow satellite television menus on Victory Day, when Russia celebrated the 77th anniversary of Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, with every channel showing anti-war slogans. The slogans appeared just before the Victory Day parade on Red Square at which President Vladimir Putin compared the war in Ukraine to the Soviet battle to defeat Adolf Hitler in World War Two.

  • Luhansk Military Administration: Evacuation from Luhansk Region no longer possible

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Sunday, 8 May 2022, 22:39 It is currently not possible to evacuate civilians from the Luhansk Region because Russian troops are shelling the "salvation route," the highways between Lysychansk and Bakhmut.