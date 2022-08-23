Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya, via translator, calls out comments from Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

The Pinnacle of this absurd was a recent statement made by the you came MP, Tobias Elmwood and member of the House of Representative of the United States. Adam Kinzinger when they said that the shellings of the nuclear power plant could be the reason for invoking Article 5 of North Atlantic Treaty Organization. At the same time, the Western mass media are using the conclusions of the u.s. arms control disarmament agency, which says that there is nothing dangerous for the people in Western Europe in the shelling of the nuclear power plant, or even in the possible accident, there, will, there will be no major disaster. The station should withstand the rocket strike and even if it does not, then the tongue of radioactive contamination will not reach Western Europe.