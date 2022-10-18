Russian Analyst in Trump Dossier Case Acquitted of Lying to FBI

2
Erik Larson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A Russian business analyst who was the primary source of a 2016 dossier on Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia was acquitted of charges he lied to the FBI, in a blow to the special prosecutor probing the agency’s investigation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Igor Danchenko, 44, was found not guilty Tuesday of lying about the suspected identity of a Russian source he said called him anonymously to report a “well developed conspiracy” between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Kremlin -- a tip that was never borne out.

It was the second loss for Special Counsel John Durham, who was tapped under the Trump administration to probe the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s inquiry and who prosecuted the case at trial himself. His first Trump-Russia trial -- against a former lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s campaign who was also accused of lying to the FBI while providing a tip -- ended in acquittal as well.

Durham declined to comment on the verdict as he left court.

Fuel for Democrats

The Danchenko verdict could fuel Democratic criticism that the probe of the FBI’s Russia inquiry is a politically motivated remnant of the Trump administration. It may also deprive the former president of a valuable talking point as he weighs another White House run in 2024.

Danchenko and his wife showed no visible reaction as the verdict was read out. Outside the courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, his lawyer Danny Onorato said his team “knew all along that Mr. Danchenko was innocent.”

Read More: Trump-Russia Dossier Source on Trial for Alleged Lies to FBI

“We are happy now the American public knows that as well,” he said.

The jury reached its verdict after more than eight hours of deliberation

Government Overreach

Danchenko attorney Stuart A. Sears has called the prosecution “a case of extraordinary government overreach.” He has accused the US of charging his client over “ambiguous” statements to FBI agents in a series of 2017 interviews that didn’t have any material impact on the direction of Durham’s probe.

Danchenko said the tip came from an unknown caller in early July 2016. He told FBI agents he believed the caller was the former president of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce, Sergei Millian. The government claimed Danchenko fabricated the call.

Read More: Russian Analyst’s Freedom May Hinge on Definition of ‘Talked’

The government’s case took a hit four days into the trial when US District Judge Anthony Trenga threw out one of five counts after finding prosecutors hadn’t presented a minimum amount of evidence to justify letting the jury decide.

The count related to prosecutors’ claim that Danchenko lied when he said he hadn’t talked about his Trump-Russia research with a Democratic political operative named Charles Dolan, who had worked on every recent Democratic presidential campaign. The US said Dolan provided information to Danchenko that wound up in the dossier.

Steele Dossier

Danchenko argued he had answered the question truthfully because he’d emailed with Dolan rather than spoken directly with him. The judge agreed.

The release of the Steele dossier, named for the former British spy who wrote it, caused an uproar ahead of the election, which Trump won. Some of the dossier’s elements did pan out, including its finding that Russia was systematically interfering in the election and wanted Trump to beat Clinton.

The case is USA v. Danchenko, 21-cr-00245, US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria).

(Adds details and context in third through eighth paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. jury acquits Russian on charges he lied to FBI over 'Steele dossier'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Russian researcher who contributed explosive details to a document dubbed the "Steele dossier" that alleged ties between former U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russia was acquitted by a jury on Tuesday on charges that he lied to the FBI about the sources of his information. Igor Danchenko's acquittal in federal court in Washington dealt another blow to Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed in 2019 by Trump-era Attorney General William Barr to investigate the FBI's "Crossfire Hurricane" probe into whether members of Trump's campaign had colluded with Russia.

  • Iran promises to send more drones, missiles to Russia, officials say

    Iran struck a deal with Russia to supply surface-to-surface missiles and additional drones, including explosive “kamikaze” type drones like those that have pummeled Ukraine in recent days, according to a new report. Reuters reported on Monday that senior Iranian officials and diplomats have confirmed an Oct. 6 agreement in Moscow that set the weapons’ delivery.…

  • GOP-Friendly House Race Becomes Nail-Biter on Abortion Issue

    (Bloomberg) -- In any other election year, two Navy veterans vying to represent a Virginia district dominated by military interests would focus on their national security bonafides. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenStocks Extend Rebound on Rising Earni

  • This Republican Ex-President Will Be Honored on World AIDS Day

    The Global Leadership Coalition will give an award to this divisive figure in December.

  • Igor Danchenko Acquitted of Lying to FBI About Trump-Russia Dossier

    The acquittal marks the second loss at trial for special counsel John Durham’s inquiry into FBI probe of Russian interference in 2016 election

  • After Chiefs win, ‘Josh Allen jumping over things’ hits internet again

    #JoshAllenJumpingOverThings returns in a big way, some of the best ones can be found here:

  • Main Trump-Russia Dossier Source Acquitted of Lying to FBI

    Igor Danchenko, a primary contributor to the Trump-Russia dossier, has been acquitted of lying to the FBI regarding his sources for some claims in the document in a loss for special counsel John Durham.

  • Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring

    Mr Hurtado allegedly burned his sister during the attack and told investigators he wasn’t “real”

  • Venezuela insider seeks dismissal of criminal charges

    Attorneys for a key ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have filed a new motion seeking to dismiss federal money laundering charges, arguing again that he was illegally detained on U.S. orders while traveling as a diplomat to Iran. Prosecutors have disputed Saab's diplomatic immunity defense, portraying the Colombian-born businessman as a bag man for Maduro who profiteered from state contracts at a time of widespread hunger in the South American country.

  • ECU pollster: "Ted Budd is the clear favorite right now"

    ECU pollster: "Ted Budd is the clear favorite right now"

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Explains Why New Poll Has GOP Winning Midterms: Voters ‘Reacting to Their Own Economic Condition’ (Video)

    Joe Scarborough said that inflation is "burdening" Democratic candidates

  • 'Lives could be at stake': Trump document review to gauge whether US sources put at risk

    The intelligence review of top-secret documents seized at Donald Trump's Florida estate Mar-a-Lago aims to protect clandestine sources and technology.

  • McCarthy: No 'blank check' for Ukraine if GOP wins majority

    House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy warned Tuesday that Republicans will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine if they win back the House majority, reflecting his party's growing skepticism about financial support for Kyiv as it battles Russia's invasion. “I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine," McCarthy told Punchbowl News.

  • US government tells Arizona to remove shipping containers along border wall

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the installation of more than 100 double-stacked containers that were placed over the summer, saying he couldn’t wait for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to award the contracts it had announced for work to fill the gaps in the border wall in the border area.

  • House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

    Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee. The Secret Service was charged room rates of more than $800 per night at least 11 times when agents stayed at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C., and other properties, the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee said. It noted that Trump made over 500 trips to his properties while president.

  • Fetterman’s Health Is Latest GOP Talking Point in Pennsylvania

    (Bloomberg) -- John Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke is increasingly focusing attention on the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health, just over a week before his debate with surging Republican US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS

  • Kristin Smart trial: Judge denies ninth motion for mistrial from Paul Flores’ attorney

    Ruben Flores’ jury reached a verdict while Paul Flores’ jury is still deliberating.

  • McCarthy Warns GOP May Cut Back Ukraine Aid If Party Wins House

    (Bloomberg) -- House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Republicans are prepared to pull back on US aid to Ukraine next year if they gain control of the House, reflecting a growing sentiment in the party for the country to be less involved overseas.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Forecast for US Recession Within Year

  • BREAKING NEWS: Paul Flores guilty of murdering Kristin Smart

    A separate jury acquitted Paul Flores’ father, Ruben Flores, of being an accessory to the Cal Poly student’s murder after the fact.

  • Biden Vows to Enshrine Roe With First Bill in New Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden pledged to codify abortion protections into federal law with his first bill in a new Congress, as he looks to rally voters for Democrats three weeks before the November midterms.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenStocks