Russian anti-drone gunner fails against Ukrainian drone — video

The New Voice of Ukraine
·1 min read
32
An occupier with an EW rifle was supposed to protect vehicles from drones
An occupier with an EW rifle was supposed to protect vehicles from drones
Russian soldiers, even if equipped with electronic warfare (EW) gear, prove defenseless against Ukrainian drones, Ukrainian blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko said on Twitter (X) on Jan. 8, sharing a video of Ukrainian forces using a drone against a Russian anti-drone gunner.

In the video, a Ukrainian unit successfully succeeds in targeting a Russian infantry fighting vehicle, prompting the arrival of a Ural truck for evacuation. The footage reveals the presence of an anti-drone gunner with an EW gun in the truck, ostensibly to fend off drones.

“Well, one of your drones dropped onto this anti-droner in the Ural," Sternenko said, commenting on the elimination of the Russian soldier, who turned out to be helpless in the face of the skill of Ukrainian operators.

Ukrainian paratroopers earlier used a drone to bring a soldier, captured by the Russians, back to their positions.

Read also: Sharpshooting Ukrainian paratrooper destroys four Russian armored vehicles in single battle – video

The New Voice of Ukraine

