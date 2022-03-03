Russian anti-war protesters are being arrested and charged with 'petty hooliganism'

NextShark

Several key Boston officials have voiced their support for Mayor Michelle Wu’s new proposed ordinance that would limit protests and picketing outside private residences between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. The new ordinance, filed on Monday, would protect all homes from “targeted residential picketing” and would reportedly not apply to gatherings, marches or rallies that do not target a specific person or resident, according to NBC Boston. “Boston has a strong legacy of activism, and it’s important to uphold and protect the ability to speak out and advocate fiercely to keep our democracy strong," Wu said in a statement.