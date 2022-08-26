Russian-appointed deputy leader taken to unknown destination with bag over his head in Russian-occupied Borova

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 21:29

Igor Poznyansky, the deputy of a Russian-appointed puppet leader, was taken to an unknown destination with a bag over his head in the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, which is temporarily occupied by Russian forces.

Source: Borova Village Council on Facebook

Quote: "Russian-appointed Sergey Agarkov continues to head the hromada [amalgamated territorial community, an administrative unit designating a village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]. He is aided by Russian troops and local collaborators; the composition of this inner circle is regularly changing. The occupation authorities remove some of Ukraine’s traitors [i.e., those who collaborate with Russian occupation authorities - ed.] from their positions; others just disappear.

Recently, Igor Poznyansky, a resident of the village of Pidlyman who was, until then, a deputy ‘Gauleiter’ in the village of Borova [Gauleiter is a term that referred to German governors of territories occupied by the Nazis in WWII; Ukrainian officials sometimes use the term for Russian-appointed leaders in the occupied territories of Ukraine – ed.], was abducted from his own house with a bag over his head and taken in an unknown direction.

Now the occupiers are removing their equipment from his courtyard and looting valuable possessions [from his house]."

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.



Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 22:25 In recent days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been doing everything possible to reduce the occupiers' firepower and logistics potential. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address Quote: "The situation on the front line remains unchanged.

  • At Russian "summer camp" near Mariupol, children are trained to shoot and hate Ukraine City Council

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 21:42 The Russian occupation regime has launched a summer camp in Melekino, near Mariupol, where they teach kids to shoot and to hate Ukraine. Source: Mariupol City Council, on Telegram Quote: "The occupiers are continuing to play by the Nazi rulebook.

  • Russia's defense chief claimed Ukraine operations are slow to avoid killing civilians the same day a Russian attack killed children

    The UK defense ministry said that claims Russian operations are slow to cut civilian casualties were "almost certainly deliberate misinformation."

  • Russian-appointed puppet leader blown up in Berdiansk, he dies at hospital

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST, 15:45 An explosion occurred in occupied Berdiansk on 26 August. Oleksandr Koliesnikov, the so-called deputy head of the traffic police, died of shrapnel wounds. Source: [Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency] TASS referring to the statement of Berdiansk's "authorities", Ria Novosti [Russian pro-government news agency] Details: An explosion thundered near the Kryvorizkyi Hirnyk (Kryvyi Rih Mine Worker) health centre.

  • Russians prepare 10 chemical laboratories to avoid consequences of possible accident at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Mayor

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 16:46 The invaders have brought 10 chemical laboratories to Melitopol to save their military leadership from radiation in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

  • Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 15:10 Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine officially recognized President Ramzan Kadyrov of Chechnya as a suspect based on three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

  • Federal report boosts plan to remove 4 dams on Calif river

    Federal regulators on Friday issued a final environmental impact statement that supports the demolition of four massive dams on Northern California’s Klamath River to save imperiled migratory salmon. The staff's recommendation, which largely echoes an earlier draft opinion, tees up a vote on the roughly $500 million project by the five-member Federal Energy Regulatory Commission later this year. The removal of the four hydroelectric dams on the lower Klamath River — one in southern Oregon and three in California — would be the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history.

  • Woman Kicked Off Alaska Airlines Flight For Wearing Inappropriate Outfit

    A video showing a woman being kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight because she was wearing a crop top deemed ‘inappropriate ,‘has gone viral on the internet.

  • Russian soldier: We were "lied to," but we know Ukraine war "wrong"

    Pavel Filatyev says he fled Russia after becoming an unwitting tool in Putin's war machine. He says he's speaking out "because if nothing is done, there will be nuclear war."

  • Nikki Haley fires back after tax forms leaked to media: 'Republicans have been too nice for too long'

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley warned that "Republicans have been too nice for too long" after tax filings of her nonprofit were leaked and reported on.

  • Trumpers Are (Once Again) Scrambling for New Talking Points Following the Affidavit Bombshell

    Fox News commentators are now arguing that the sensitive government secrets the ex-president was hoarding at Mar-a-Lago should be declassified and made public

  • Official: 6 of 43 missing Mexican students given to army

    Six of the 43 college students “disappeared” in 2014 were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the local army commander who ordered them killed, the Mexican government official leading a Truth Commission said Friday. Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas made the shocking revelation directly tying the military to one of Mexico's worst human rights scandals, and it came with little fanfare as he made a lengthy defense of the commission’s report released a week earlier. Last week, despite declaring the abductions and disappearances a “state crime” and saying that the army watched it happen without intervening, Encinas made no mention of six students being turned over to Col. José Rodríguez Pérez.

  • Exclusive-Pennsylvania candidate Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform at Army War College

    PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -Three years before retiring from the U.S. Army in 2017, Donald Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, according to a copy of the photo obtained by Reuters. The previously unreported photo, released by the War College to Reuters after a request under the Freedom of Information Act, showed Mastriano in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, Plans, and Operations, where he worked. Although one man wears a trench coat and sunglasses and another carries an aviator's helmet, Mastriano is the only one wearing a Confederate uniform.

  • Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply

    The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.

  • Trump’s Return of Top-Secret Files Convinced FBI He Had More

    (Bloomberg) -- The 15 boxes of documents that former President Donald Trump turned over to the National Archives in January contained intelligence about eavesdropping and other foreign surveillance, prompting the FBI’s August search for more loosely stored secrets.Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleWorld’s Most Popular Password Manager Says It Was HackedGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Inc

  • This Smoke Could Make U.S. Troops Invisible

    “Coded visibility” smoke could allow friendly troops to see, but block the enemy’s vision.

  • Putin Ally Threatens Nuke-Ready Planes After Wishing Ukraine ‘Peaceful Skies’

    SERGEI GUNEYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesBelarusian aircraft are now capable of carrying Russian nuclear weapons, Belarusian Leader Alexander Lukashenko announced Friday, in an ominous signal over six months into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.His threatening announcement comes just days after he sent Ukraine a happy Independence Day message, when he made a point to wish the country “peaceful skies.”Lukashenko, a longtime Putin ally, wished Ukrainians “peaceful skies, tolera

  • ‘Chainsaw in action’: Watch a crocodile run slow, then fast at an Orlando theme park

    Gatorland park in Orlando released a video a week ago that can give Florida people a nightmare.

  • Russia says it would be ready to extend spaceflight sharing deal with U.S.

    NASA and Russian space agency Roscosmos signed an agreement in July allowing Russian cosmonauts to fly on U.S.-made spacecraft in exchange for American astronauts being able to ride on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft. Russia's RIA news agency reported at the time that the agreement envisaged six flights in total between 2022 and 2024, with each country getting three flights each on the other's spacecraft.

  • Russia concentrates more than 400 planes and 360 helicopters on border with Ukraine

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 11:44 There are currently more than 400 Russian planes and about 360 combat helicopters near the borders of Ukraine. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing on 25 August Quote from Ihnat: "There is a group of Russian planes near our borders, more than 400 combat aircraft.