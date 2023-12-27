Russian-appointed "head of Donetsk" sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison

Denis Pushilin, Head of the "DPR" (Russian-backed "Donetsk People's Republic" terrorist organisation), has been sentenced in absentia to 15 years behind bars.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Following a public charge by prosecutors of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a citizen of Ukraine was sentenced for encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and collaboration.

He was sentenced in absentia to the maximum penalty of 15 years in prison with no right to hold positions in state authorities, public administration, local authorities related to the provision of public services, the performance of organisational, administrative and economic functions for 15 years, with confiscation of property."

Details: The prosecutor's office noted that Pushilin convened and held an extraordinary meeting of the fake "DPR council".

During the meeting, the illegitimate parliamentary body adopted the so-called law "on the 'DPR' referendum on joining the Russian Federation". Subsequently, the sham leader repeatedly emphasised in the controlled media the need for the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast to join the Russian Federation, i.e. he called for Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory.

Eventually, based on a null and void act signed by the "head", an illegal "people's will exertion" was held in the temporarily occupied territories in the presence of armed Russian troops.

This defendant signed a "treaty" with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 30 September 2022 on the quasi-republic and the newly occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast joining the Russian Federation, supposedly as a subject.

On 24 February 2022, under the pretext of protecting the "DPR" from "the Kyiv regime", the Russian army launched what was called a "special military operation". In the course of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia violated its sovereignty, ruined dozens of settlements, and continues to kill and terrorise civilians.

