Russian-appointed puppet leader blown up in Berdiansk, he dies at hospital

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST, 15:45

An explosion occurred in occupied Berdiansk on 26 August. Oleksandr Koliesnikov, the so-called deputy head of the traffic police, died of shrapnel wounds.

Source: [Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency] TASS referring to the statement of Berdiansk's "authorities", Ria Novosti [Russian pro-government news agency]

Details: An explosion thundered near the Kryvorizkyi Hirnyk (Kryvyi Rih Mine Worker) health centre. Oleksandr Koliesnikov, who was appointed by the invaders as the deputy chief of the Berdiansk traffic police, was injured in the blast. He was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The occupiers blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine for an attempt on Koliesnikov’s life.

As of 16:20, Russian media reported that Koliesnikov died of his injuries.

Background:

Russian media report that on the morning of 24 August, Ivan Sushko, the Russian-appointed leader of Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia region was killed in a car explosion.

On 23 August, it became known that Ihor Telehin, the self-styled deputy of the so-called head of the internal policy department, was blown up in a targeted explosion in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. Telehin survived the assault.

