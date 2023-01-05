Russian-appointed puppet leader of Donetsk Pushilin denies Putins "truce"

Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed leader of the separatist militants in the temporarily occupied region of Donetsk, the so-called "DPR" [Donetsk People’s Republic - ed.], has claimed that Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, implemented the "Christmas truce" for Orthodox Christians (Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on 6-7 January – ed.).

Source: post by Pushilin

Quote: "Regarding the decision of the president. The truce is out of the question! Our President has made this decision as an Orthodox Christian for other Orthodox Christians for whom it is important to go to church and to attend the divine service on the feast of Christmas.

For obvious reasons, we do not consider the leadership of the rest of Ukraine (not under Russian occupation – ed.) to be Orthodox. This decision is about stopping attacks and offensive actions from our side."

Details: Pushilin has claimed that militants and Russian soldiers will "respond to the Ukrainian provocations."

Background:

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of Russia, implement a ceasefire for Christmas.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that Ukraine would not hold any negotiations with Russia regarding the so-called Christmas ceasefire.

