Russian armoured cars "drive over the speed limit" on Kerch Bridge: minus 5 Russian cars – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

43
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The Russian column of armoured vehicles, which was heading to Kherson Oblast via the Kerch Bridge, was "driving over the speed limit"; as a result, Russian invaders lost five cars.

Source: press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Defence Intelligence reports that on 26 March, a column of five Z-STS Akhmat vehicles of the 34th Motorized Rifle Brigade was travelling along the Kerch Bridge in the direction of the occupied Crimea.

Quote: "However, according to official data, they were prevented from making their way to the end by 'speeding and non-compliance with a safe distance while driving as part of a column'. As a result, four out of five cars require significant repairs."

More details: Defence Intelligence reports that the Akhmats were travelling to Kherson Oblast and were supposed to complete the units of Russian invaders operating on the Prydniprovsk front.

&nbsp;

