Russian arms dealer, son and front firms hit with sanctions

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
FATIMA HUSSEIN
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian arms dealer, his son, a group of front companies across Asia, Europe and the Middle East and their leadership have been targeted for U.S. sanctions in an effort to quell Russia's access to weapons as it continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian arms dealer Igor Zimenkov, his son and companies connected to “the Zimenkov network” in Singapore, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Israel, among other countries, were identified by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control for financial penalties.

Roughly 22 people and organizations related to a sanctions evasion network supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex were named in Wednesday's news release.

The administration uses an April 2021 executive order as its authority to impose the financial penalties, and took the actions in concert with the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force, a multi-agency group that works with other countries to investigate and prosecute oligarchs and others allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Russia’s desperate attempts to utilize proxies to circumvent U.S. sanctions demonstrate that sanctions have made it much harder and costlier for Russia’s military-industrial complex to resupply Putin’s war machine,” Treasury's Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a Wednesday statement.

Treasury says over the last year, OFAC has sanctioned more than 100 people and entities engaging in activity to circumvent international sanctions and export controls imposed on Russia.

“Targeting proxies is one of many steps that Treasury and our coalition of partners have taken, and continue to take, to tighten sanctions enforcement against Russia’s defense sector, its benefactors, and its supporters," Adeyemo said.

As the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion approaches, Russia is mustering its military might in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, local officials say, in what Kyiv suspects is preparation for an offensive in coming weeks.

Ukraine is hoping to secure more Western military aid as it tries to fend off the much larger Russian forces. It already has won pledges of advanced battle tanks from the U.S., Germany, Britain and other European countries.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. announces new sanctions against Russian sanctions evasion network

    The sanctions target the network’s leader, Russian arms dealer Igor Zimenkov, as well as his son and several members of the network.

  • Turkey frustrates Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO bids

    Ankara digs in after an ultra-right-wing politician burned a copy of the Quran in Stockholm.

  • Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza Strip

    Militants fired a rocket into Israel's south on Wednesday, the army said, setting off sirens and raising already heightened tensions under the country's new ultranationalist government. The rocket from the Gaza Strip was intercepted, according to the military. Israel usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes, raising the possibility of further escalation.

  • China continues to lead world in counterfeit and pirated products: USTR report

    The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative report on notorious markets for counterfeit and pirated goods found that China continued to lead the world in goods seized by CBP.

  • Ukraine responds to Croatian president after his scandalous statements on Crimea

    Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has sharply criticized Croatian President Zoran Milanović for his statements on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

  • UK's teachers and civil servants join mass strike

    STORY: It's being called 'Walkout Wednesday'. Half a million teachers, civil servants, train drivers, and other professions walked off their jobs over pay and conditions in the United Kingdom on Wednesday (February 1).It's the largest such action to hit the country in a generation, and disrupted daily life for many others.So severe, that nearly all rail travel in Britain stopped, schools were shuttered, and it's forced the military to be put on stand by to help with border checks. Teachers are the biggest group, with about 300,000 expected to join.Mary Bousted is General Secretary of National Education Union."None of the people behind me wants to be on strike today, but they are saying so very reluctantly that enough is enough and that things have to change.” A view echoed by teacher Natasha De Stefano-Honey."Although I love teaching, it is just so hard, it is just so tiring. There aren’t enough of us doing all of the work that needs to be done."With inflation running at more than 10% - the highest level in four decades - Britain has seen a wave of strikes in recent months across different sectors. Strikers want pay increases above 10% so that they can also deal with the huge increase in food cost and energy bills.Education minister Gillian Keegan stuck to the government's position on Wednesday. It's taken a hard line with public sector workers, saying that giving in to demands for large wage increases will only fuel inflation.So far the economy has not taken a major hit from the industrial actionBut the walkouts have a political impact on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government.His Conservative Party trail the opposition Labour Party by some 25 percentage points in polls .And surveys indicate the public think the government have handled the strikes badly. DIETICIAN, GABBY MOORE, SAYING:"It's quite depressing, it's quite scary, doesn't really feel like anything is going to change. Don't know, it feels like the demise of the UK.''DOCTOR, JONATHAN NOVELLE, SAYING:"Kids want to do their exams and I think there's a huge amount of pressure on everybody.'' ENGINEER, JACK MOON, SAYING:''I've got family that are sort of ambulance workers and nurses. I don't think it's about money, I think it's about a lack of funding more than anything. I think they're upset because people are just leaving."Next week, nurses, ambulance staff, paramedics, emergency call handlers and other healthcare workers are set to stage more walkouts.

  • Dr. Dre celebrates 'Chronic' anniversary with re-release

    Dr. Dre will celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” with a re-release of his highly acclaimed debut studio album. The latter track — featuring rapper Snoop Dogg along with Ruben and Jewell on vocals — won Dr. Dre his first Grammy in 1994. Last year, “The Chronic” was removed from all major streaming services after Snoop Dogg purchased the Death Row Records brand and pulled the label’s music from those platforms.

  • ‘The system is flawed’: Inmate beaten by officers in viral video speaks out

    Otis Miller has been in state prison for 22 years, serving a 45-year sentence for charges related to possession of cocaine within a thousand feet of a school.

  • 4.1-magnitude quake felt by hundreds shakes Montana, seismologists say

    “Thought someone was beating on the wall with a 2x4 or something.”

  • NATO chief stresses importance of Indo-Pacific partners amid security tensions

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday stressed the importance of NATO's working closely with partners in the Indo-Pacific, saying Europe could not ignore what happens in East Asia because the global security is interconnected. "Working with partners around the world, especially in the Indo-Pacific, is part of the answer to a more dangerous and unpredictable world," Stoltenberg said at an event hosted by Keio University.

  • France to transfer 12 additional Caesar self-propelled guns to Ukraine

    France will transfer 12 additional Caesar self-propelled guns to Ukraine, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced on Jan. 31.

  • China scoffs at new Czech president's phone call with Taiwan

    China on Tuesday accused Czech President-elect Petr Pavel of challenging its hard line on national sovereignty by affirming ties with self-ruled Taiwan in a phone call with the island’s leader. The call on Monday represents a symbolic breach of China’s attempts to cut off the already highly restricted foreign relations of the self-governing democracy, which Beijing claims as its own territory with no right to independent diplomatic recognition. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Pavel had acted in “defiance of China’s repeated dissuasion and complaints" and “trampled on China’s red line."

  • France, Netherlands agree on ways EU could deal with U.S. state aid, Dutch PM says

    France and the Netherlands are aligned when it comes to the ways the European Union could deal with the "unintended consequences" of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. "We have agreed to first look closely at the funds already available in the EU," Rutte said, referring to the discussion whether the EU needs fresh funds to support industries that could be hit by protectionist U.S. policies.

  • Corporate VP becomes latest longtime Microsoft executive to leave

    Vahé Torossian, who has been Microsoft since 1992, said Friday he was stepping down from his role as corporate vice president of business applications.

  • Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling asks if he can watch Rihanna's Super Bowl 57 halftime show

    The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl. But wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants to also watch Rihanna's halftime show.

  • Report: Jeff Saturday ‘absolutely in play’ for Colts head coach job

    Peter King reported Jeff Saturday is 'absolutely in play' for the Colts' vacant head coach job.

  • Does Israel need to prepare? Who attacked Iran and what Tehran's response will be

    The strike on Iran should also be considered on a symbolic level

  • 12-year-old boys stumble upon hand grenade while hiking, Massachusetts police say

    The grenade was found in a pile of trash, police said.

  • New Broncos owners seem to be unwilling to break the bank

    The Denver Broncos, as perceptions go, will lose a tug of war with one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional teams in recent years for the services of DeMeco Ryans. But if the Broncos really wanted Ryans, or any other candidate to coach the team, the Broncos could easily get him. The Broncos could simply blow [more]

  • An EV pricing war could be just what electric car-makers — and buyers — need right now

    Today's pricing war, coupled with new federal EV tax credits, could boost EV demand, helping automakers to boost volume, further helping with cost.