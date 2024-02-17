Russian army captures "certain number" of Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka, Ukrainian military official says

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF), has reported that Ukraine will appeal to international humanitarian organisations and intermediary countries over "a certain number" of Ukrainian soldiers captured in the war-torn town of Avdiivka.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote from Tarnavskyi: "Covering the organised retreat of our units from Avdiivka, the artillery of the Tavriia OSGF performed almost 400 fire missions...

The withdrawal of personnel from Avdiivka took place in accordance with a plan developed with due regard to various scenarios and possible changes in the operational situation. Nevertheless, at the final stage of the operation, under the pressure of the enemy's superior forces, a certain number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured."

Details: Tarnavskyi stressed that the relevant Ukrainian institutions would appeal to international humanitarian organisations and intermediary countries to ensure that Russians treat prisoners of war humanely.

Background: A day earlier, Tarnavskyi reported that "several soldiers" had been captured.

Support UP or become our patron!