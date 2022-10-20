Russian army will cling to south of Ukraine, Putin ready to sacrifice mobilized, Ukraine’s General Staff says

87
·2 min read
Earlier, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation called on Russians to be ready for
Earlier, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation called on Russians to be ready for

That’s what the “difficult decisions” that were previously mentioned by Sergey Surovikin, the new commander of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine, could actually mean, Hromov said.

“We do not rule it out,” Hromov said.

“You understand that they will not withdraw in full if they do so when the troops withdraw. The enemy can withdraw and leave the consсripts to carry out the tasks of preventing the withdrawal of their troops, and move the most combat-capable personnel units in advance to the left bank of the Dnipro river.”

Therefore, the primary task of the Russian troops now is to maintain the front in the Kherson direction in order to ensure their retreat.

Read also: Danilov spells out consequences of Russia’s possible destruction of Kakhovka dam

“Intelligence data indicate that the primary task for the Russian armed forces in the near future is to hold the front... The enemy plans to solve this task mostly through the first wave of mobilization and by increasing the number of Russian troops on the right bank of the Dnipro river,” Hromov said.

As for the reasons why the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is so desperately clinging to the south of Ukraine, the main one is the land corridor to Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

“For Putin’s regime, the southern direction – Kherson, Zaporizhzhya and Mykolaiv – is strategically important from the point of view of preserving the land corridor to Crimea and the water supply of the peninsula,” Hromov said.

Read also: Former security service officer on why liberation of Kherson should not be rushed

In addition, the Russian Federation still hopes to use the region as a springboard to capture Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

Meanwhile, according to the media, fearing an attack by the Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the southern direction, Russian troops are already transferring equipment and personnel to the right bank of the Dnipro river.

Besides, the Kremlin regime already began the evacuation of its puppet governors and other collaborators from Kherson.

A reminder: after the destruction of key crossings across the Dnipro by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian troops located in this region found themselves in an extremely vulnerable position due to problems with supply and the inability to organize a large-scale evacuation of their forces.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Experts identify weapons deployed in Russian attack on convoy in Kharkiv Oblast

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 17:31 French experts were able to identify the weapons that the Russian forces used to attack an evacuation convoy in the vicinity of the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • A Russian defense advisor was caught on a hot mic saying 'we all know the drones are Iranian' but the Kremlin doesn't want to admit it

    "We all know the drones are Iranian, but the government has not admitted to it," Ruslan Pukhov said on air before the interview began.

  • Situation at the front escalates but Russian army achieves no success

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 15:01 The situation on the southern and eastern fronts of Ukraine has escalated since mobilisation was officially announced in Russia, but so far Russian forces have made no progress.

  • US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

    The White House said Thursday the U.S. has evidence that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian population. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to Crimea, a part of Ukraine unilaterally annexed by Russia in contravention of international law in 2014, to assist Russian troops in launching Iranian-made drones against Ukraine.

  • Putin shown firing rifle as he inspects mobilised soldiers

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected a training ground for mobilised troops and was shown firing shots from a sniper rifle in footage apparently intended to show his personal backing for soldiers heading to fight in Ukraine. Putin was accompanied on the trip to Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who reported to him on how the men were being trained, the Kremlin said. Footage showed a figure who appeared to be Putin lying flat on the ground and firing from a rifle.

  • A Russian fighter jet fired a missile while shadowing a Royal Air Force recon plane on patrol over the Black Sea, UK says

    Moscow said it was a technical problem, but the Russian military has engaged in provocative actions around US and NATO forces in the Black Sea before.

  • Russia may withdraw experienced troops from Kherson Oblasts right bank, leaving inexperienced personnel

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 16:12 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine predicts that the Russian military command may withdraw experienced personnel from the right bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson Oblast and leave conscripts there to deter the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive.

  • Russian army transfers equipment to Dnipros left bank after Ukrainian forces successful advance in Kherson Oblast

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 13:12 Russian occupation forces are transferring their military equipment and personnel from the right bank of the River Dnipro to the left bank in Kherson Oblast following recent successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in liberating the oblast.

  • Russia 'considering major withdrawal' after Moscow commander's rare admission of army struggles

    General Sergei Surovikin's admission of setbacks is 'highly unusual', according to British intelligence.

  • Kidnapped Chinese woman escapes after being locked in dog cage for 20 days in the Philippines

    A Chinese woman was reportedly kidnapped and locked inside a dog cage for 20 days in Batangas, Philippines. The 28-year-old woman from Shanghai, whose name has not been disclosed for her safety, was on a night out with a friend when she was allegedly kidnapped in Angeles City, Pampanga, on Sept. 17. The woman’s boyfriend told police she was kidnapped into a white Toyota Fortuner by two Chinese nationals and a Filipino.

  • Beleaguered Russian Commanders Now Babysitting Boss’ Kids in Ukraine

    via TelegramRussia’s war against Ukraine has taken yet another absurd turn as one of Vladimir Putin’s most devoted cronies took to social media to demonstrate the epitome of Russian military prowess: his three underage sons haphazardly firing off weapons in Ukraine as they are babysit by a top commander.“Akhmat, Eli and Adam got right up to enemy positions and provided cover fire for advancing fighters,” Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote of his sons, aged 14 to 16. The announcement was accompa

  • ‘I cry every time I think about it’: Asian woman says she was denied entry to Nevada casino in racial profiling complaint

    After showing their IDs, four security guards — including the head of security, approached them and said she was banned from the establishment for an incident that occurred on Aug. 15, according to KSL. Despite telling security that she had not visited Wendover in several years and suggesting that it could have been a mistaken identity case, they still insisted that she was banned after the head of security checked surveillance footage. "He came back and he's like, 'Yep, Asian female,'" Luu recalled to KSL.

  • Murky shape seen by drone in forest pond solves 26-year-old mystery, Texas cops say

    Deputies and divers headed “deep” into Davy Crockett National Forest for answers.

  • Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

    Dozens of commuters in Los Angeles got flat tires on Wednesday, causing quite a scene on the busy 405 freeway.

  • Ukraine says Russia wants to provoke mass migration to EU by hitting power plants

    Zelenskiy earlier this week said Russia had already destroyed around a third of the country's power plants, causing electricity and water cuts as winter approaches. The United Nations says 7.7 million Ukrainians, roughly 19% of the pre-war population, are now living across Europe after fleeing in the wake of the Feb 24 invasion.

  • Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

    More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states' prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor, a lasting imprint of slavery’s legacy on the entire United States. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment.

  • Belarusian Defence Ministry: Russian planes take off for "patrols"

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 11:22 The Ministry of Defence of Belarus has reported the departure of Russian fighter aircraft, allegedly to "patrol" the borders of the Union State [an organisation aiming to deepen the relationship between Russia and Belarus through integration in economic and defence policy - ed.

  • Russian Ministry of Defence revealed that they are using Iranian-made drones

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 15:15 During a television broadcast, Ruslan Puhov, member of the Civil Council at the Ministry of Defence of Russia, asked the hosts not to focus on the Iranian origins of the drones since everyone already "knows they are Iranian-made".

  • The US isn't at war with Russia, technically – but its support for Ukraine offers a classic case of a proxy war

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, stands near a damaged residential building in Irpin, Ukraine, on Sept. 8, 2022. Genya Savilov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images The United States and European countries continue to pledge their support to Ukraine as Russia’s invasion drags on into its ninth month – and have backed their alliance with recurrent deliveries of advanced weaponry and money. But despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to Western powers of nuclear strikes, neither the U.

  • China holds emergency talks with chip firms after U.S. curbs -Bloomberg News

    The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) and supercomputer specialist Dawning Information Industry Co to attend closed-door meetings, the report said. This month the Biden administration passed a sweeping set of export controls aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances, including sales restrictions on certain advanced chips and chip equipment tools.