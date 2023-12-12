Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did

Russian Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, who commands the Dnepr group, has ordered the creation of assault units from officers, as was the case a hundred years ago, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated.

Source: Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "These are some kind of attack battalions, modelled on the White Guard units of the 1920s. The main criteria for officers in assault units are the inability to command subordinates, personal indiscipline and poor motivation."

Details: Kovalov noted that Teplinsky himself does not have much authority among the Russian army.

Quote: "In general, General Teplinsky, who currently holds the position of commander of the Dnepr Russian occupation grouping of troops, does not have much authority among the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces. In particular, his subordinates say that he does not care about the lives of his personnel. A rather mundane and prosaic situation for Russian commanders."

