Russian army has lost 191 volley fire systems and 161 helicopters - General Staff

VALENTINA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022, 10:06

Since the beginning of the full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine, the army of the Russian Federation has lost 26,650 soldiers, 300 of them in the last 24 hours alone.

Source: data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian occupying forces from 24.02 to 12.05 were approximately: (with figures in brackets indicating fresh losses)

personnel - about 26650 (+300)

tanks - 1195 (+8) units

armoured combat vehicles - 2873 (+17) units

artillery systems - 534 (+6) units

MLRS - 191 (+6) units

Anti-aircraft warfare - 87 (+0) units

aircraft - 199 (+0) units

helicopters - 161 (+1) units

UAV operational and tactical level - 398 (+8,

cruise missiles - 94 (+0)

ships / boats - 13 (+1) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2019 (+22) units

special equipment - 41 (+0).

It is noted that the enemy’s greatest losses in the last 24 hours have been on the Kurakhiv front.

This data is being constantly updated.