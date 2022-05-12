Russian army has lost 191 volley fire systems and 161 helicopters - General Staff
VALENTINA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022, 10:06
Since the beginning of the full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine, the army of the Russian Federation has lost 26,650 soldiers, 300 of them in the last 24 hours alone.
Source: data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian occupying forces from 24.02 to 12.05 were approximately: (with figures in brackets indicating fresh losses)
personnel - about 26650 (+300)
tanks - 1195 (+8) units
armoured combat vehicles - 2873 (+17) units
artillery systems - 534 (+6) units
MLRS - 191 (+6) units
Anti-aircraft warfare - 87 (+0) units
aircraft - 199 (+0) units
helicopters - 161 (+1) units
UAV operational and tactical level - 398 (+8,
cruise missiles - 94 (+0)
ships / boats - 13 (+1) units
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2019 (+22) units
special equipment - 41 (+0).
It is noted that the enemy’s greatest losses in the last 24 hours have been on the Kurakhiv front.
This data is being constantly updated.