Russian army made 3 attempts to assault left bank of Dnipro River – General Staff

There were 56 combat clashes at the contact line over the past day. The Russian forces carried out three airstrikes and fired 16 times from MLRSs at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 11 January

Quote: "Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Rocket Forces struck two clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one command post and one storage point belonging to the enemy."

Details: On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, attack settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increase the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

On the Lyman front, our defenders repelled six attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast, and east of Terny, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians were trying to improve their tactical position.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled an attack near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, our defenders repelled nine attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka and another 16 attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to improve their tactical situation.

On the Marinka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the Russians in the areas of Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russian armed forces tried to break through the defences of our troops 10 times.

On the Shakhtarske front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, our defenders repelled two attacks in the area west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground.

The Russian forces did not abandon their intention to drive Defence Forces units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the Russians made three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops, but our units continued to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on them.

