Russian army needs operational pause to prepare for long-lasting war against Ukraine, Italian intelligence

A street in Bahmut

"The Russians need an operational pause in order to recover and prepare for the long-lasting war," an Italian intelligence report on the war reads, according to La Stampa.

Italian intelligence revealed that Moscow is trying to take advantage of relative stagnation to relaunch its military industry, which has a lot of potential but which is starting to be affected by Western sanctions.

Russians have become less supportive of the war, but mostly still support their leadership because of the strong influence of Russian propaganda.

Ukraine's General Staff reported the elimination of about 550 Russian occupiers in the past 24 hours. Russian losses in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion total over 149,000 soldiers.

Ukraine’s General Staff has also reported that Russia continues to suffer great losses in Ukraine.

Desertion is a growing problem for the invader, according to the Ukrainian military.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine