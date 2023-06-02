Russian army now second strongest in Ukraine – Secretary Blinken

Antony Blinken

“The Kremlin often claimed it had the second strongest military in the world — and many believed it,” Blinken said during a speech in Helsinki, Finland.

“Today, many see Russia's military as the second strongest in Ukraine.”

He called Russia's war against Ukraine a "strategic failure" that weakened Russia's "military, economic, and diplomatic power for years to come."

Blinken also rejected calls for a ceasefire while Russian troops remain on Ukrainian soil.

"It would legitimize Russia's seizure of Ukrainian land; this would be a reward for the aggressor and punish the victim," the secretary said.

Earlier, Blinken had said that the United States would help Ukraine build "the army of the future," referring to modern aviation, weapons, and other equipment.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine