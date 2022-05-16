Russian army pushing forward in three directions in Donbas region

·1 min read
Russian forces are advancing in Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces are advancing in Donetsk Oblast

Read also: Nine Russian attempts to cross river in Donbas thwarted by Ukrainian paratroopers

In the Donbas region, the invaders have shelled local towns and villages using all weapons at their disposal, including aircraft. They are trying to exhaust Ukrainian army stationed in the Donbas and destroy the fortifications prepared by Ukrainian troops for own defensive operation in the east, the General Staff said.

Read also: Mustafa Dzhemilev on why rescuing the Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal is difficult

The Russian army is continuing to advance in three directions – towards Lyman, Bakhmut and Kurakovo, the General Staff said. The intensity of battlefield action in these areas remains high.

Read also: Over 3,000 Mariupol residents held in ‘filtration jail’ in Donbas over pro-Ukrainian stance, says mayoral advisor

Near Avdiyivka, an important industrial town, the Russian army has retreated to the positions they held nearby prior to its recent advances.

Siverodonetska, Novopavlivsk and Slovyansk haven’t seen serious battlefield action in recent days as Russian troops have made no attempts to invade these Ukrainian cities. However, Russian artillery has been busy in that area.

In Mariupol, invading Russian troops keep using artillery and aircraft to pressure the encircled city. Their key operational efforts are focused on blocking Ukrainian troops stuck at Azovstal, a major steel plant.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Battle rages for Ukrainian region of Donbas

    RUSKA LOZOVA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia pummelled positions in the east of Ukraine on Sunday, its defence ministry said, as it sought to encircle Ukrainian forces in the battle for Donbas and fend off a counteroffensive around the strategic Russian-controlled city of Izium. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) secretary general, meanwhile, told a meeting in Germany that Ukraine could win the war, calling for more military support and fast-track approval of Finland and Sweden's expected bids to join the alliance.

  • Russia says it strikes Ukraine positions in battle for Donbas

    Russia said on Sunday it had pummelled Ukrainian positions in the east with missiles, targeting command centres and arsenals as its forces seek to encircle Ukrainian army units in the battle for Donbas. Nearly three months since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Russian-backed forces are still in control of an area of Ukraine about the size of Greece along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea and in Ukraine's east bordering Russia. Russian forces have been driven out of the area around the city of Kharkiv in the northeast in the past two weeks, their most rapid losses since being expelled from areas around Kyiv and the north of Ukraine at the start of April.

  • Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has replaced the head of its Territorial Defence Forces nearly three months into the war with Russia without giving a reason. The Defence Ministry said on Monday Zelenskiy had appointed Major General Ihor Tantsyura to take over from Yuriy Halushkin as commander of the forces that are helping the Ukrainian army defend the country following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. It said the Territorial Defence Forces had grown rapidly since being established shortly before the invasion and were playing an important role in the conflict with Russia.

  • Russia has now lost 27,700 soldiers killed in Ukraine – General Staff

    The Russian army is continuing to suffer large numbers of casualties on the battlefields in Ukraine, with its losses since Feb. 24, when Moscow launched its full-scale invasion, having already hit 27,700 soldiers, Ukraine’s General Staff said on May 16

  • In the east, the Armed Forces of Ukraine today repulsed 17 attacks and shot down two helicopters

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Sunday, 15 May 2022, 22:15 On Sunday, in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 17 attacks and destroyed 18 units of Russian military equipment, including two helicopters.

  • In Ukraine and internationally, scenario darkens for Russia

    Europe pushed Monday to sharpen and expand its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Sweden poised to follow Finland in seeking membership of NATO and European Union officials working to rescue proposed sanctions that would target the Russian oil exports helping finance the war. On the ground, Russia saw more setbacks in its offensive in the east, where Ukrainian defenders are fighting desperately against attempted advances and even successfully rolling back the front lines in some areas. In a small but symbolic boost for Ukrainian morale, a patrol of soldiers recorded triumphant video of their push to the Russian border in the region of Kharkiv.

  • Afghan resistance attack Taliban, sparking reprisals in Panjshir

    The attack reportedly killed a number of Taliban fighters in a resistance stronghold in the north.

  • A massive North Korea military parade has been identified as a Covid super-spreader event in the country

    The country has now topped 1.2 million cases of "fever" and at least 50 deaths, state media reported on Monday.

  • Fearing counterattack into Russia, invaders destroy bridge in Sumy Oblast, governor says

    Russia has launched missiles at the bridge across the Kleven River in Shostka district of Sumy Oblast, destroying it, head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said live on Ukrainian television late on May 15.

  • Russia has lost a third of its invasion force, U.K. intelligence says

    Russia has lost a third of its invasion force, U.K. intelligence says

  • Ukrainian defenders shell Russian invaders' positions in Kherson Oblast

    The Ukrainian army successfully shelled Russian invaders' positions in Kherson Oblast overnight, the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said in a Telegram messenger post on May 15.

  • War in Ukraine: West says Russians have lost momentum

    Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed Sunday by wins on and off the battlefield.

  • Burning munitions cascade down on Ukrainian steel plant - video

    LONDON (Reuters) -White, brightly burning munitions were shown cascading down on the Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol in what a British military expert said looked like either an attack with phosphorus or incendiary weapons. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said "delicate" negotiations were proceeding on rescuing Ukrainian servicemen holed up beneath the vast complex. Reuters was not able to immediately identify the type of munitions being used on the Azovstal complex or when the video was taken.

  • 5 superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs have docked in Turkey, safe from Western sanctions

    Turkey has avoided sanctioning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and has become a popular destination for oligarchs' yachts.

  • Finnish president says he was 'astonished' that Turkey's President Erdogan suggested he might block Finland's NATO application

    Sauli Niinistö suggested that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan privately told just a month ago him that Turkey was OK with Finland joining NATO

  • Ukraine star Karol in Japan, says her country will rebuild

    Singer Tina Karol said Monday from Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country. “My weapon is language and music,” Karol said in Tokyo as she concluded a weeklong visit to rally support for Ukraine. Karol came to Japan at the invitation of Rakuten Group founder and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani, who first met her during his 2019 business trip to Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian forces are squeezing Russians from around Kharkiv, says veteran

    In an interview with NV Radio, veteran of the Russia-Ukraine war and manager of the Come Back Alive charity Andriy Rymaruk spoke about Ukrainian troops liberating settlements in Kharkiv Oblast from Russian occupation.

  • Intelligence reveals the number of Kadyrov militants fighting in Ukraine

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 15 MAY 2022, 11:46 AM About 2,500 militants from the Chechen Republic took part in the military invasion of Ukraine, the Chief Intelligence Directorate reports. Source: Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate Quote: "It is significant that despite all the training, morale and equipment that Kadyrov's TikTokers apparently had, even outside the active combat zone, out of 2,500 mercenaries, about a hundred have been killed, about three hundred have been injured, and more t

  • UPDATE 3-McDonald's to exit Russia after more than three decades

    McDonald's Corp said on Monday it would sell all its restaurants in Russia after more than 30 years, making it one of the biggest global brands to exit since the country's invasion of Ukraine. Last year it generated about 9%, or $2 billion, of its revenue from Russia and Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain had in March decided to close its 847 restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow.

  • Details about the sinking of Russia’s Moskva flagship emerge

    An audio intercept published by Ukraine’s Operational Command South via Facebook on May 15 has shed some light on the circumstances of last month’s sinking of the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Moskva.