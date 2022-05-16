Russian army pushing forward in three directions in Donbas region

Russian forces are advancing in Donetsk Oblast

Read also: Nine Russian attempts to cross river in Donbas thwarted by Ukrainian paratroopers

In the Donbas region, the invaders have shelled local towns and villages using all weapons at their disposal, including aircraft. They are trying to exhaust Ukrainian army stationed in the Donbas and destroy the fortifications prepared by Ukrainian troops for own defensive operation in the east, the General Staff said.

Read also: Mustafa Dzhemilev on why rescuing the Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal is difficult

The Russian army is continuing to advance in three directions – towards Lyman, Bakhmut and Kurakovo, the General Staff said. The intensity of battlefield action in these areas remains high.

Read also: Over 3,000 Mariupol residents held in ‘filtration jail’ in Donbas over pro-Ukrainian stance, says mayoral advisor

Near Avdiyivka, an important industrial town, the Russian army has retreated to the positions they held nearby prior to its recent advances.

Siverodonetska, Novopavlivsk and Slovyansk haven’t seen serious battlefield action in recent days as Russian troops have made no attempts to invade these Ukrainian cities. However, Russian artillery has been busy in that area.

In Mariupol, invading Russian troops keep using artillery and aircraft to pressure the encircled city. Their key operational efforts are focused on blocking Ukrainian troops stuck at Azovstal, a major steel plant.