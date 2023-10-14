Russian army renews offensive on the Lyman and Kupyansk fronts in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian army has begun offensives on the Lyman and Kupyansk fronts in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s Ground Forces commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi , said as quoted by the Military Media Center, on Oct. 14.

The Russian occupiers' primary objectives for these offensives are to dismantle Ukrainian military formations, besiege the city of Kupyansk, and advance to the Oskil River line.

He noted the deteriorating situation on these fronts in recent days, as the enemy has regrouped following its losses and embarked on active offensive operations. Their initial attacks were in the vicinity of Makiyivka and later extended to the Kupyansk front.

The Russians are conducting daily dozens of attacks with assault groups, backed by armored vehicles, and are subjecting Ukrainian positions to intense mortar and artillery fire, Syrskyi said.

Ukrainian soldiers are fully prepared for such a development and are offering a resolute defense against the adversary, inflicting significant losses on the Russians who have not achieved any substantial successes.

Syrskyi also visited the military units responsible for defense in the operational-tactical formation of Lyman, where decisions regarding further actions were made.

Earlier, Russian occupiers resumed offensive operations on the Lyman-Kupyansk direction after a prolonged lull, said the Ukrainian military’s Eastern Grouping spokesperson, Illya Yevlash.

Ukrainian fighters successfully repelled more than 20 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast on the Kupyansk front, said the General Staff. Meanwhile, the Russians are making unsuccessful attempts to advance in the area of Makiyivka in Luhansk Oblast on the Lyman front.

