Russian army tries to advance on six fronts

On 2 November, the Russian army conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarsk, and Zaporizhzhia fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 November

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out 13 strikes on areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and two on the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit a command post, three areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition warehouse, eight artillery pieces, as well as another important target of the enemy."

"During the day, 38 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched four missile attacks and 44 air strikes and carried out 59 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas."

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian troops and exhausting the Russians along the entire contact line.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks there.

The Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Lyman front.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians tried unsuccessfully to regain their lost position near Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast) six times. They also conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Pivdenne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Sieverne and Tonenke (Donetsk Oblast), where the Defence Forces repulsed five attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The Ukrainian Defence Forces repulsed 18 attacks there.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost position near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

