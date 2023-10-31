Russian army tries to restore lost position near Klishchiivka and Andriivka

On 31 October, the Russians failed to retake their lost positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 31 October

Details: 59 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. In total, the Russians launched seven rocket attacks and 65 air strikes and fired 31 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka, Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), and Nadia in Luhansk Oblast. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than ten attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Avdiivka, Keramik, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Stepove (Donetsk Oblast). In total, the Defence Forces repelled 15 attacks by invaders in this direction.

On the Marinka front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful assaults near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 20 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russians did not conduct offensive actions on the Lyman front.

Quote: "At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations on the Melitopol front, offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces landed 14 strikes on the areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, two on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, and one more on the control post. In addition, the forces and means of air defence of Ukraine destroyed two enemy attack UAVs.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three radar stations, eight artillery pieces, as well as an area where the enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated."

Support UP or become our patron!