  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russian athletes skirted Olympic sanctions by wearing their country's flag on their sleeves during the Beijing opening ceremony

Meredith Cash
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tokyo Games
    Tokyo Games
Russia Olympic Committee.
Russian Olympic Committee athletes march in the Opening Ceremony at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

  • Russian athletes will compete at the Olympics under Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) banner.

  • That's due to Russia receiving a four-year ban from the games due to a litany of doping issues.

  • Athletes wore Russian flags in the opening ceremony despite an explicit ban on representing Russia.

Russia flouted the International Olympic Committee's sanctions against their nation during the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony.

And they weren't very subtle about it.

Russian athletes — who are competing at this year's games as the Russian Olympic Committee, or ROC, due to IOC violations — marched in the opening ceremony parade wearing jackets that had Russia's flag prominently stitched onto the left sleeve.

Russia Olympic Committee athletes march in the Opening Ceremony at the Beijing Olympics.
Russia Olympic Committee athletes march in the Opening Ceremony.AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Russia's four-year Olympic ban due to widespread doping violations and a state-sanctioned cover-up explicitly prohibited athletes that call the country home from competing under their flag or hearing their national anthem played at the games.

Despite Russia's supposed absence from the Winter Olympics, the country's leader, Vladimir Putin, was watching the opening ceremony from the stands at Beijing's National Stadium — better known as the Bird's Nest.

He even stood and applauded as the Russian Olympic Committee athletes marched across the floor.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands and gestures as the Russian Olympic Committee athletes arrive at this year&#39;s Opening Ceremony.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands and gestures as the Russian Olympic Committee athletes arrive at this year's Opening Ceremony.AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Russia's sleeve flags appear to be a direct violation of the sanctions the IOC set in place ahead of the games.

Whether the country or its athletes face repercussions remains to be seen.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What is ROC at Winter Olympics? Here's why Russia can't compete in Beijing, but its athletes can.

    Russia's involvement in a doping scandal is once again in the spotlight for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  • Explainer: What is the ‘ROC,' and Why Are Russian Athletes Competing Under the Olympic Flag?

    Viewers who are tuning into the Beijing Olympics in the coming weeks will likely notice a group of athletes who will be competing not under their own flag, but rather under the iconic five-ring Olympic banner, and there is a specific reason why.

  • Absolutely Have Your Midlife Sexual Re-Awakening, But Don't Be a Miranda

    Should she have stayed in a sexless, stifling marriage? No. Did she handle any aspect of leaving correctly? Also no.

  • Thousands take to the streets of Bamako in anti-French protest

    Thousands of anti-French protesters took to the streets of Mali's capital on Friday waving Russian flags and burning cardboard cut-outs of French President Emmanuel Macron in celebration of the expulsion of France's envoy in Bamako. Mali expelled the French ambassador last week over what the country's transitional government described as "hostile and outrageous" comments by the former colonial power. Relations between Mali and its former coloniser have turned acrimonious after the junta, which seized power in August 2020, reneged on a promise to organise elections in February and proposed holding power until 2025.

  • NBC's Mike Tirico mentions China's ‘genocide' against Uyghur Muslims in opening the network's Olympics coverage

    NBC accounts for roughly 40% of the International Olympic Committee's revenue with their $7.75 billion contract for exclusive TV rights in the US.

  • Olympics-S.Korea irked over 'Korean traditional dress' in Beijing Winter Games ceremony

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean politicians and activists criticised what they called China's "cultural appropriation", after a woman appearing to be wearing Korean traditional dress appeared among those representing China's different ethnic groups during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games on Friday. China is home to around two million ethnic Koreans, half of whom live on the Chinese side of the North Korean border, and they are a recognised minority group whose language and culture are granted official protection. South Koreans have expressed ire in the past over recent Chinese claims that some aspects of Korean culture such as kimchi, a Korean side dish made with fermented cabbage, or traditional Korean dress called hanbok, are of Chinese origin.

  • Philippines' Duterte defends $565-million gas deal after senate endorses complaint

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday defended the sale of an oil and gas concession to a firm controlled by a tycoon ally after a senate panel approved the filing of charges against energy ministry officials. "I am convinced that this was a private transaction between private entities that must be respected," Duterte said, adding that the national interest has been protected. Udenna Corp, a company owned by Dennis Uy, a friend of Duterte, acquired https://www.reuters.com/article/us-philippines-chevron-malampaya-idUSKBN1XN1AG Chevron Corp's 45% in the country's Malampaya gas-to-power project worth $565 million in 2019.

  • Iowa Republican wants cameras in public school classrooms so parents can monitor teachers 'similar to a body camera on a policeman'

    The bill is the part of a growing effort to monitor teachers' behavior in classrooms as Republicans lean into parental involvement in schools as an electoral issue.

  • Adam Carolla Confirms AOC’s Theory Conservatives Think She’s ‘Beautiful’ (Video)

    The comedian said on Fox News he thinks her beauty is part of her appeal

  • Border Patrol agents fired upon from Mexico, return fire: sources

    FIRST ON FOX: Border Patrol agents patrolling the Rio Grande Valley Sector were fired upon from across the Mexican border on Wednesday, multiple law enforcement sources told Fox News.

  • Olympics-'We're not best friends': Ukrainian and Russian athletes keep distance

    With Russian troops massed at Ukraine's borders, athletes from the two countries have formed a fragile peace at the Beijing Olympics, helped along by coronavirus restrictions meant to keep competitors apart. Ukraine has advised its athletes to avoid Russians where possible and instructed them how to behave in case they are provoked. COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing's Olympic bubble have limited but not eliminated interactions between them.

  • Corey Lewandowski is back in Trumpworld, with an 'assignment' to oust New Hampshire's popular GOP Gov. Chris Sununu

    Lewandowski said in a radio interview that Gov. Chris Sununu "in the president's estimation, is someone who's never been loyal to him."

  • Housekeeper Survives Terrifying Kidnapping at Michael Bloomberg’s Ranch

    Laramie County JailThe head housekeeper at billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Colorado ranch survived a harrowing experience this week when an armed assailant stormed the gate, inexplicably kidnapped her, then drove her to Wyoming.The assailant allegedly told the victim he had tried and failed to confront Bloomberg in July and also mentioned his adult daughters by name while holding her captive, according to court documents examined by the Associated Press.According to an affidavit filed by FBI Spe

  • Ken Jeong reportedly 'felt disrespected and was livid' over Rudy Giuliani reveal on The Masked Singer

    Jeong reportedly 'stormed out' after the reveal, prompting his friend and fellow judge Robin Thicke to leave to check on him, according to an insider.

  • Venezuela upholds long jail sentences for US oil executives

    A court in Venezuela has upheld long prison sentences for six American oil executives detained in the South American country on corruption charges for more than four years. Venezuela's supreme court announced the ruling late Friday, disappointing family members who had hoped the surprise decision last fall to hear the appeal, and a recent jailhouse visit by a top State Department official, signified President Nicolás Maduro's government was looking to release the men as part of a gesture to engage the Biden administration in talks over U.S. sanctions. Venezuela’s judicial system is stacked with pro-Maduro officials who routinely issue decrees in accordance with the president’s viewpoints.

  • US travelers urged to 'avoid travel to Mexico' and 'exercise increased caution' in hot spots

    U.S. authorities are urging Americans to "avoid travel to Mexico" due to "very high levels of COVID," but that's not the only warning.

  • ‘Madame Web’: Dakota Johnson Tapped To Play First Female Superhero In Sony Pictures’ Universe Of Marvel Characters

    EXCLUSIVE: Following the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony is looking to to expand on its universe of Marvel characters as sources tell Deadline that Dakota Johnson is in talks to star in the studio’s Madame Web movie. S.J. Clarkson is on board to direct the pic. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penned the […]

  • Gov. Abbott says Texas has power to meet demand; issues disaster declaration for North Texas

    Power outages have remained relatively low compared to last winter’s disaster storm. Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday asserted that the state power grid will hold up even as we approach record-breaking demand Friday morning.

  • COVID-19 survivor: 'Most sick I have ever been in my life'

    "I went from being able to run and hike and doing all of the things I love to struggling to lock my mailbox," Brianna Worthington said Tuesday at a Munson Healthcare press conference.

  • South Africa seeing more cases of Omicron sub-variant, monitoring it

    South Africa is seeing more cases of the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus variant and is monitoring it, but there is no clear sign that BA.2 is substantially different from the original Omicron strain, a senior scientist said on Friday. Michelle Groome, from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, showed in a presentation that BA.2 accounted for 23% of the 450 samples from January sequenced by South Africa's genomic surveillance network and the original strain 75%. "We are seeing this increase with the BA.2, we are still trying to get more information on this particular sub-lineage ... and so we are increasing sequencing from those provinces where we are seeing increases (in cases) monitoring the proportion that is due to BA.2," Groome told a news conference.