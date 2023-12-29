Russian attack on 29 December: Poland reports an "unknown object" flying in from Ukraine's territory

During Russia's large-scale air attack on Ukraine, an unknown object was spotted in Poland, which came from the territory of Ukraine on the morning of 29 December.

Source: European Pravda, citing RMF24

Details: A flying object moving at high speed was observed by residents of the Gmina Dołhobyczów in the Lublin Voivodeship. It was in the vicinity of Przewodów, where a stray missile exploded a year ago.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise and whistling sounds. The object was moving to the west.

According to RMF24, a search is underway in the vicinity of Zamość. Significant forces have been mobilised there.

There is no information on any explosions occurring there.

It could have been only a temporary violation of Polish airspace, and the unknown object might have returned to Ukraine.

The incident was confirmed by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Quote: "In the morning hours, an unknown aircraft flew into the airspace of the Republic of Poland from the border with Ukraine, which was observed by radars of the country's air defence system from the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared. Following current procedures, the operational commander used the forces and assets at his disposal."

Background:

On the night of 29 December, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit. There are dead and wounded. Air defences managed to destroy 114 of 158 Russian air targets.

According to the Air Force, the Russian Federation used almost all types of weapons available to it.

In September, the Polish government officially announced that, according to Polish experts, a Ukrainian missile of Soviet or Russian origin had fallen in the border village of Przewodów in November 2022.

Before that, Polish media posted the conclusion of Polish experts that the missile that fell in Przewodów, killing two people, was fired by Ukrainian air defence forces.

On 16 November last year, Polish President Andrzej Duda called the explosion an accident. He also stated that he understood Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed his belief that the missile was Russian.

