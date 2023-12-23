Russian attack on cafe in Kramatorsk: Ukraine's Security Service reveals motives of forward observer

A Russian proxy forward observer directed missiles towards the Ria Lounge Cafe in the city of Kramatorsk on 27 June "for ideological reasons", the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has revealed.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Halyna Pryshchepa, Chief of the press service of the SSU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, at a briefing

Details: The official noted that there was only one suspect in the case – a forward observer residing in Kramatorsk, an employee of a gas transport company.

The defendant was ordered by his former acquaintance, who now represents the "intelligence department of the internal forces command of the 'DPR' [Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic terrorist organisation – ed.]", to check the information on the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in the premises of the Ria Lounge Cafe.

Quote from Pryshchepa: "We have gathered all the necessary expertise and evidence. The man is suspected under Article 111.2 (High Treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and now we are anticipating a just court verdict...

He acted out of ideological reasons, not for money. Later, his colleagues explained that he never denied his pro-Russian views...

Staying near the café, this informer used one of the messengers on his phone to record two video files depicting the café and vehicles with insignia belonging to servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He sent all the video files to his acquaintance."

More details: The official added that the Russian occupying forces launched a missile attack on the cafe 3.5 hours later that day.

The offender, the SSU said, came home and went to bed after making the videos. He was detained on the morning of 28 June.

Background:

On 27 June 2023, Russia struck the frontline city of Kramatorsk. A missile hit the civilian cafe, Ria Lounge. The attack claimed 13 lives and injured over 50 civilians.

Ukrainian Security Service Counterintelligence detained the Russian secret services’ proxy, who had directed the Russian missile strike, in hot pursuit.

