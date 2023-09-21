Russian attack damages PepsiCo plant north of the capital

During a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine early on Sept. 21, fragments from a shot down missile struck the Pepsi plant in Vyshneve, Kyiv Oblast, just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, a local Telegram channel reports.

Workers at the facility sustained injuries, and industrial facilities were damaged.

Currently, there is no information about casualties.

Community leaders and all emergency services have converged at the debris site, with local residents sharing footage of the impacts.

PepsiCo has found itself on the list of international sponsors of the war due to its continued operations in Russia following the invasion and payment of taxes to the Russian budget.

PepsiCo has been active in Russia since 1974, operating 19 plants, employing approximately 20,000 workers, and involving 40,000 agricultural laborers. In terms of net profit, PepsiCo ranks as the fourth-largest company in the beverages and food industry in Russia.

On the night of Sept. 21, Russia launched multiple waves of attacks on Ukraine in what is possibly the most massive missile assault in recent times. There were impacts in Lviv, Rivne, Kherson, Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts.

Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted 36 out of 43 of the Russian missiles. An air raid alarm sounded across all oblasts as the missile launches occurred rapidly, with projectiles entering Ukrainian airspace from various directions and executing constant maneuvers.

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, a debris from shot down Russian missiles inflicted damage upon a dormitory building, resulting in injuries, including a 16-year-old girl, as confirmed by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

“The medics are hospitalizing a 16-year-old girl with an acute stress reaction,” the mayor said.

Additionally, a gas pipeline near the dormitory building sustained damage.

The missile attack caused debris to fall in various parts of the capital. In the Darnytskyi district, non-residential structures and parked vehicles were damaged, leading to a fire outbreak. Seven people, including a child, suffered injuries, while some microdistricts in the Sviatoshynskyi district experienced power and water outages.

Elsewhere, in the center of the city of Cherkasy to the south of Kyiv, a hotel building was reduced to rubble, resulting in ten injuries and prompting an ongoing search and rescue operation.

Rivne witnessed damage to civilian and energy infrastructure, along with five vehicles and an auto repair shop affected.

Russian occupiers also subjected residential areas in Kherson to shelling, striking a dormitory. Three civilians lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries.

