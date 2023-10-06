Russian attack on Kharkiv: search and rescue operation completed

Emergency workers have completed the search and rescue operation at the site of a Russian missile hit in the city of Kharkiv, which claimed the lives of a boy and his grandmother on 6 October.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Details: The report says the search and rescue efforts were completed as of 18:00.

It is currently confirmed that 2 people were killed and 30 other residents were injured in the attack on the city, 12 of them were hospitalised.

Background:

On the morning of Friday, 6 October, the Russians attacked the centre of Kharkiv. The attack killed a 10-year-old boy and his 68-year-old grandmother.

A total of 30 people were injured: 20 men and 9 women aged between 18 and 85. An 11-month-old boy – the brother of the deceased child and grandson of the deceased woman – was also injured.

