Russian attack on Kherson leaves 100,000 without power; conflict & weather affect homes in 8 oblasts

As a result of massive shelling in Kherson, almost 94,000 consumers were cut off

Nearly 100,000 people have been left without electricity following Russia’s massive shelling of Kherson, while 20 settlements in three oblasts remain without power due to the weather, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry announced on Dec. 26.

Ukraine’s energy system is stable and under control. Blackout periods for household consumers are not planned.

Kherson Oblast

93,700 consumers are currently without power following Russia’s massive shelling of Kherson. A nearby settlement was also hit, disconnecting another 1,700 civilians. 46 other settlements in the region are without power, affecting 28,200 more consumers.

Donetsk Oblast

74 settlements are without power due to combat actions, while bad weather has caused blackouts in another 14, affecting 45,400 consumers. Power was restored to 43,600 civilians in 78 settlements over the last 24 hours.

In total, 134,300 households in 164 settlements remain without power due to combat actions.

Gas supply has been restored to nearly 100 clients.

Kharkiv Oblast

34 households in two settlements are without electricity due to bad weather. Another 16,000 households have no power due to combat actions.

A low-pressure gas pipeline in one of the communities' private houses was damaged by shelling. The gas leak has been fixed.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Bad weather has left four settlements without electricity, while 13,500 consumers were disconnected from the grid due to technical reasons. 12,800 households have had power restored, while 39 households have had gas supply reestablished.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

15 households were left without electricity due to technical reasons, while 5,600 households in 63 settlements remain without power due to combat actions.

Sumy Oblast

2,100 households in 64 settlements are without power due to combat actions.

Chernihiv Oblast

1,700 households in 23 settlements are without power due to combat actions. As of 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 27, 791 households in two settlements are without power due to bad weather.

Wind gusts of up to 20 meters per second are forecasted, which could complicate restoration operations and disrupt transport movement on certain roads.

Lviv Oblast

Power outages have been reported in Western Ukraine’s Lviv Oblast.

