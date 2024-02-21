Update: Russian attack on Kramatorsk injures 6 people

A Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast injured 6 people overnight on Feb. 20, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

Four people between the ages of 43 and 58 were injured when a missile struck their workplace around 8:00 p.m. local time. Two others, a 50-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, were injured while walking past the building at the time of the strike.

The prosecutor's office also noted that one person is likely buried under the rubble of the building.

No information was provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Earlier on Feb. 20, Donestk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that said two explosions damaged an industrial complex as well as a residential building.

Officials remain on scene to document the attack.

Donetsk Oblast, which has been partially occupied by Russian forces since 2014, suffers from near daily Russian attacks.

The day prior on Feb. 19, Filashkin reported that Russian forces fired at settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including the region's Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts, five times.

Russian forces attacked the region's cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk on the evening of Feb. 17, killing two people.

