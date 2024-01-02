Russian attack on Kyiv kills 2 Ukrainians and injures 49

The death toll in Solomianskyi district has risen to 2 people, with another 49 people injured, as a result of an overnight and morning Russian strike on Kyiv on 2 January.

Source: Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram; Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine; State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Quote: "The number of casualties from the enemy shelling of the capital has increased. Currently, there are reports that two people have been killed and 43 injured. Among them, a 2-year-old boy and his parents have been taken to hospital, having received injuries due to a missile wreckage hitting their apartment in the Solomianskyi district."

Details: Klitschko stated that the number of victims had increased to 49 people.

Quote from Klitschko: "The number of casualties in the building in the Solomianskyi district has increased to 49, with two fatalities already reported. Forty-three people have been taken to hospital. All emergency services are actively working at the scene."

Background:

On 2 January, the Russians launched a large missile attack on Kyiv. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that debris from munitions had been found in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

The attack has damaged residential high-rise buildings, warehouses, a supermarket, a market, a car service station, private homes and vehicles. Windows have been smashed in residential buildings and buildings adjacent to the places where the debris fell.

