Russian attack on delivery company depot: DNA testing will be needed to identify one of the victims

One of the people killed in the Russian attack on a Nova Poshta delivery company depot in Kharkiv Oblast was so badly burned that DNA testing will be required to identify him.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of the Supreme Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, on Facebook

Quote: "Six people were killed on the spot – all men who were employed by the delivery company. One of them was very badly burned. His likely identity has been established, but we will run a DNA test to confirm it."

Details: Bolvinov revealed that law enforcement officers had been working all night at the site of the strike.

The 16 injured people received blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractures and lacerations. All of them are being treated in the Kharkiv Oblast Clinical Hospital.

Doctors say eight of them are in a critical condition and the other eight in a moderate condition.

The police stress that all the victims are civilians, and this attack is a war crime.

Background:

On 21 October, a Russian missile hit a depot in Kharkiv Oblast belonging to the Nova Poshta delivery company.

The workers who were there had no chance or time to run for cover, as the air-raid warning was issued only a second before the explosion.

On the evening of 21 October, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, and Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, reported that Russian troops had launched missile strikes on the city.

The police later disclosed the details of the Russian attack on the settlement of Korotych in the Kharkiv district, which killed 6 people and injured 16.

