Russian attack on Romania-Ukraine border crossing: bus with children on board was moved moments before

Crossings have been temporarily suspended after an overnight Russian attack on the Orlivka ferry crossing point in Odesa Oblast on the border with Romania.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Transit operations at the checkpoint have been temporarily suspended. Measures are being taken to stabilise operations following the enemy's night attack on the border infrastructure," the message reads.

All vehicles are being diverted to other routes.

The State Border Service advises choosing alternative routes, such as via the Reni automobile checkpoint.

The resumption of transit operations in Orlivka will be announced separately.

Update: Orlivka Ferry Complex Ltd. has commented on the night strike.

Yuriy Dimchohlo, director of the company, said it had been possible to avoid casualties among civilians, of whom there are always a large number at this facility.

Two passenger buses, including one with children on board, were removed right before the attack, thanks to the quick actions of the border guard soldiers and checkpoint personnel.

However, some drivers were injured and damage was caused to vans transporting nappies, toilet paper and plastic products.

The staff have promised to deal with the aftermath of the strike at Orlivka as soon as possible.

Quote: "I want to assure everyone that our mighty team from Ferry Complex Orlivka will do everything they can to remove the Ruscist rubbish from our civilian facility as soon as possible, and very, very soon, we will open the best, most European and most convenient checkpoint in the south of Ukraine," Yuriy Dimchohlo said.

