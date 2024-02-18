Russian attack on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk: search and rescue operation underway, civilian may be trapped under rubble – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Search and rescue operations are underway at the sites of the evening Russian strikes on the towns of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk (Donetsk Oblast) as of the morning of 18 February.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: Russian forces hit a three-storey school building in Sloviansk, causing a fire.

Early reports indicate that one person may be trapped under the rubble.

Emergency workers are currently conducting search and rescue operations. The fire was put out over an area of 100 square metres.

Ukrainian emergency workers. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Emergency workers reported that the dead bodies of two people – a woman, 46, and a man, 23 – had been pulled out of the rubble in Kramatorsk.

Two fires were extinguished. A psychologist of the State Emergency Service is working at the scene, the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Ukrainian emergency workers. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

