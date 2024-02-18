Russian attack on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk: two more bodies found in rubble – photo, video

The death toll from Russia's shelling of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk on Saturday, 17 February has risen to four, with the body of a school caretaker and the remains of the body of an elderly woman discovered beneath the rubble.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Details: An investigation has revealed that, as a result of the Russian attack on Sloviansk, the premises housing an invincibility centre and a community canteen were destroyed [invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

A caretaker was present when the building caught fire; his body was discovered among the rubble on 18 February.

Around that time, the Russians struck a private home in Kramatorsk that housed three civilians.

A 46-year-old mother and her 23-year-old son were killed, and their bodies have been retrieved.

During the search and rescue operations, the remains of a body, most likely the grandmother of the deceased young man, were discovered.

In addition, two elderly people injured at home were taken to hospital: a 78-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife.

Support UP or become our patron!