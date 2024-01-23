Russian attack on Ukraine on 23 January: 5 people killed and at least 40 injured – photo

Ukrainian authorities have reported that as of 08:45, five people had been killed and at least 40 others injured as a result of the morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Interior Minister, on Telegram

Details: The city of Kyiv: several fires broke out in certain districts of the capital as a result of the missile strike, including Sviatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi and Pecherskyi. One person was killed and injuries to civilians were reported. Two high-rise buildings, a private building and cars were damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kyiv Oblast: rescue workers are responding in the Bucha district. Two high-rise buildings, a private house, outbuildings and cars were damaged. Three people were injured.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one person was killed and one more injured as a result of the attack on the settlement of Pavlohrad.

The city of Kharkiv: the Russians hit two high-rise buildings. Early reports indicate that three people were killed and about 30 others were injured.

Quote: "Rescue workers are examining damaged buildings and clearing rubble. Psychologists are working at the scene. Police investigators are carefully recording the crimes.

[This was] another terrorist attack that killed civilians and left hundreds of people homeless. This is Russia's true intention: the daily torment of civilians."

Support UP or become our patron!