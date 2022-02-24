Russian attack on Ukraine draws protest

Reuters

Protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine are planned in several major U.S. cities on Thursday, calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt a missile and troop assault as U.S. President Joe Biden maps out his response. The earliest known protest occurred outside Russia's embassy in Washington around 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) on Thursday, shortly after news broke that Russian forces had launched a massive attack against its neighbor. Additional protests are scheduled for later on Thursday in Washington, New York City, Houston, and Denver, according to social media posts.