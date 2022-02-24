Russian attack on Ukraine draws protest
There have been protests in different countries against the Russian attack on Ukraine.
There have been protests in different countries against the Russian attack on Ukraine.
Protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine are planned in several major U.S. cities on Thursday, calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt a missile and troop assault as U.S. President Joe Biden maps out his response. The earliest known protest occurred outside Russia's embassy in Washington around 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) on Thursday, shortly after news broke that Russian forces had launched a massive attack against its neighbor. Additional protests are scheduled for later on Thursday in Washington, New York City, Houston, and Denver, according to social media posts.
"You can't work for a killer and get paid by him," the head of a state-run theater in Moscow said on Thursday, announcing her resignation on Facebook.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russia's invasion had severed Moscow from the rest of the international community. "What do we hear today? It's not just rocket explosions, fighting and the roar of aircraft. This is the sound of a new iron curtain lowering and closing Russia off from the civilised world," he said in a video address.
Ahead of a possible large-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's government has moved to introduce a 30-day state of emergency, call up military reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 and allow ordinary civilians to carry firearms.Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he does not expect an "all-out war against Ukraine" but that he will "put Ukraine on a war footing" if there is a "broad escalation" from Russia. [Latest updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis.]Stay on top
Sergiy Kyslytsya delivers a damning message to Russian leadership.
The S&P 500 has been down four straight days prior to today, so that made dip buyers more willing to step up as oversold conditions were quite extreme in many names. A few things I've bought this morning include Crocs , Digital Turbine , and iShares Biotechnology ETF , but I left plenty of room to add more should they pull back. President Biden is scheduled to speak this afternoon at 12:30 pm ET and will announce more sanctions.
The missile fragment pierced the ceiling of Mikhail Shcherbakov’s apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. At dawn on Thursday, Ukrainians’ uneasy efforts at normality were shattered. “Today I had the worst sunrise in my life,” said another Kharkiv resident, who gave her name only as Sasha.
In this commentary, TIbor Nagy looks at the tactics of Russian President Vladimir Putin and sees numerous parallels to a world bully from 90 years ago
The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian strikes have "suppressed air defense means of the Ukrainian military," adding that the infrastructure of Ukraine’s military bases has been incapacitated." It denied the claims that a Russian warplane was shot down over Ukraine.
"1883," Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" sequel, finally makes its debut in the top 10
The United Kingdom's government is believing more and more that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was the result of a lab leak in Wuhan, China, according to a new report.
Shipments of Nuvaxovid to additional EU member states from the company's Netherlands distribution center are expected to quickly follow, adding to the stockpile of the region as it struggles with a surge in infections due to the Omicron variant. Novavax's recombinant protein vaccine uses a more established technology than mRNA, the novel method behind the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The initial doses of Nuvaxovid were manufactured by Novavax' partner the Serum Institute of India, company said.
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla speaks with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani about global vaccination efforts to combat COVID-19.
EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian news organizations are busily enacting contingency plans that have been in place for many years and are reporting through-the-roof news ratings, as local citizens and the international world tune in for updates on the escalating situation. Speaking exclusively to Deadline via a translator yesterday, as Vladimir Putin prepared for full-scale invasion, Oksana Dychnich, […]
Biden announces new, 'full blocking sanctions' against Russia
Russian military attacks on Ukraine have killed at least 40 people, an adviser to the Ukrainian president said on Thursday, per AP.Driving the news: Air raid sirens rang out in the capital Kyiv, as Russian missile strikes were reported in multiple cities across Ukraine — moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in the country that was part of the Soviet Union until its collapse in 1991.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wi
President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could open its borders with Armenia and re-establish diplomatic ties after years if Yerevan was committed to an ongoing normalisation process between their countries, according to broadcaster NTV and others. Last month, Turkey and Armenia held what both hailed as "positive and constructive" talks in Moscow, the first in more than a decade, raising hopes that diplomatic relations can be established and their land border - shut since 1993 - reopened.
He has a great guy to work with.
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, told his Russian counterpart at a UN Security Council meeting on February 23: “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.”Kyslytsya was speaking at an emergency meeting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Credit: United Nations via Storyful
The announcement came after President Joe Biden detailed new economic sanctions on Russia in reaction to Vladimir Putin’s moving new military forces into separatist-held parts of Ukraine.