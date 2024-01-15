Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 7 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine wounded seven people over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 15.

Civilian casaulties were reported in Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts.

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast 121 times over the past day, and the city of Kherson was fired on 42 times, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Four firefighters were injured when a Russian attack drone targeted a fire station in the village of Stanislav, Prokudin said.

Russian forces again attacked the village on the morning of Jan. 15, damaging the local ambulance post and injuring a 69-year-old woman in her home, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported.

Russian forces attacked over 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A 56-year-old man was seriously injured after a mine detonated in a forest near the village of Zoluchiv, which lies less than 20 kilometers from the border with Russia. He is in the hospital in a serious condition, according to Syniehubov.

Deminers found 148 improvised explosive devices and demined 3.3 hectares of land during the day on Jan. 14, Syniehubov said.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadim Filashkin also reported that one civilian was injured by a Russian attack on the front-line settlement of Avdiivka.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 19 towns and villages were hit by Russian attacks, Governor Yurii Malashko said. While no casualties were reported, the regional authorities received 13 reports of damage to infrastructure due to the attacks.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian artillery attack on the city of Marhanets damaged two pharmacies, a store, two homes, five farm buildings, and power lines, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Lysak said there were no reports of casualties, but more than 5,000 people were left without electricity.

Read also: Estonian PM: ‘Our taxpayers shouldn’t pay for damages caused by Russia’

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.