Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 6 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine injured six civilians over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Jan. 29.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the latter two regions.

Russian attacks against Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast injured three residents as well as damaged an administrative building and a kindergarten, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.

One more person was reportedly wounded in Ocheretyne near Pokrovsk.

Russian attacks on other settlements in Donetsk Oblast damaged four houses, a gas pipeline, a power line, an industrial building, and garages, added Filashkin.

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Jan. 28 and overnight wounded two people, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, said on Telegram.

Russia reportedly launched 89 strikes against Kherson Oblast, firing 390 projectiles from various weapons.

Read also: ‘I wanted to save lives.’ How pregnant medic kept working on front line amid heavy combat

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.