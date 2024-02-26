Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 10 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed five people and injured 10 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 26.

Civilian casualties were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Sumy oblasts.

In Sumy Oblast, a couple were killed when Russian forces used guided aerial bombs to attack the village of Yunakivka, situated less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Russia.

One house was destroyed and five others were damaged in the attack, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under attack multiple times during the day. One man was killed when a Russian drone dropped explosives directly on his truck. The truck driver was 57 years old.

Later in the evening, four people were injured when Russian forces targeted the regional center of Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Two men, aged 41 and 49, and two women, aged 20 and 60, were hospitalized. The attack also damaged 10 homes and several cars.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured one person over the past day, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Two people were killed when Russian forces attacked the village of Tiahynka, killing two people, a 44-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that five people were injured in Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Zakitne, Maksymilianivka, and Chasiv Yar.

Russia also carried out attacks in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts, but no civilian casualties were reported.

