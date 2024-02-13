Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 11 over past 24 hours

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four people and injured another 11 over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 13.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.

Russian forces struck an agricultural facility in the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast at around 7:30 a.m. local time on Feb. 13, killing two male civilians and wounding two more people, according to Oleh Synehuibov, the regional governor.

Russia hit multiple settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, also damaging a house in Kupiansk, said Synehuibov.

Russian troops shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early on Feb. 13, killing a 64-year-old man and damaging his house, Serhii Lysak, the regional governor, reported.

Russian earlier attacks on the Nikopol district wounded a 73-year-old woman, as well as damaged an agricultural enterprise, almost 20 houses, and other buildings on Feb. 12, according to Lysak.

An 83-year-old woman was killed in a Russian overnight attack on the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, said on Telegram.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast overnight and on the previous day injured two other people and hit residential areas, according to Prokudin.

Russia launched 127 strikes on 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the past day, the regional administration said on Facebook.

The attacks injured a 67-year-old man in Huliaipole and a 37-year-old law enforcement officer in the village of Poltavka, according to the Zaporizhzhia Oblast authorities.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 12 injured three residents in Selydove and another in Niu-Iork, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The attacks damaged over 20 houses, a kindergarten, four apartment buildings, and two non-residential buildings, Filashkin said.

