Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure at least 22 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured at least 22 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 21.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Sumy. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.

Russian troops launched 19 strikes against multiple settlements in Donetsk Oblast, destroying and damaging around 15 houses, 19 apartment buildings, and two industrial buildings, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Facebook.

A Russian Feb. 20 missile strike on Kramatorsk injured at least seven people, according to the latest update published by the head of the city military administration. One person is likely buried under the rubble of a damaged building.

One civilian was killed in the village of Kostiantynivka, and another two were injured in Dobropillia, according to Filashkin. Four rescuers suffered injuries in a Russian drone strike on the Pokrovsk district, the regional department of Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

Russia hit multiple settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging houses and agricultural facilities, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In one of the attacks, a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle in the Kupiansk district on Feb. 20, instantly killing two of the passengers and injuring the third, according to Syniehubov.

Three people aged between 41 and 87 were injured in Russian strikes on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 20, Serhii Lysak, the regional governor, reported.

The strikes damaged an agricultural company, nine residential buildings, seven outbuildings, two power lines, a gas pipeline, and civilian vehicles, said Lysak.

Russia launched around 50 strikes against Kherson Oblast in the past 24 hours, injuring four people, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported early on Feb. 21.

Russian forces struck Sumy Oblast 236 times in 38 separate attacks on Feb. 20, injuring one civilian, according to the regional authorities.

