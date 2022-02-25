Zelenskiy Says He’s Russia’s No. 1 Target: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s president said Moscow-led forces were continuing attacks on military and civilian targets on the second day of their invasion after the U.S. and its allies imposed new sanctions on Moscow and U.S. President Joe Biden warned of “a dangerous moment for all of Europe.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

European Union leaders backed a broad sanctions package late Thursday that they said will limit Russia’s access to Europe’s financial sector and restrict key technologies. Leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will hold virtual talks on the alliance’s next steps starting at 3 p.m. in Brussels.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s military had so far prevented Russia from achieving its objectives. “Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later, talk about how to end the fighting and stop this invasion,” Zelenskiy said in a morning address. “The sooner this conversation begins, the smaller the losses to Russia itself.”

Key Developments

Ukraine Fights Back Against Russia as West Ramps Up Sanctions

Details of the U.S., EU and U.K. Sanctions Against Russia

How War in Ukraine Threatens the World’s Economic Recovery

Wheat Soars to Highest Since 2008, Adding to Inflation Worries

China Leaves Russia’s War Off Front Pages as Xi Stays Silent

Swift Still in Sanctions Toolbox, Finance Ministers Say (9:15 a.m.)

Even though EU leaders didn’t agree to include Swift in the new package of sanctions announced Thursday, it’s still an option, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

“Swift is one of the options,” Le Maire told reporters in Paris Friday before a meeting with his EU counterparts. “It’s the very final option but it is an option on the table.” Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag concurred, saying “it’s important that all measures remain on the table, including Swift.”

Story continues

European Stocks Open Higher After Thursday’s Slide (9:11 a.m.)

Stocks in Europe opened higher, rebounding from Thursday’s plunge triggered by Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The Stoxx Europe 600 index was up more than 1% in early London trading. Car makers led the rebound along with tech, travel and basic-resources stocks.

Zelenskiy Says He’s No. 1 Target But Staying in Kyiv (8:23 a.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his intelligence services have identified him as Russia’s top target, yet he’s staying in Kyiv with his ruling team and his family will also remain in the country.

“According to our information, the enemy marked me as the number one target,” Zelenskiy said in an early-morning video address in which he assessed the first day of the Russian invasion. “My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.”

As his government reported that fighting is raging north of the capital, Zelenskiy said saboteurs had entered Kyiv and urged people there to follow curfew rules. Zelenskiy had calls early Friday with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Ruble Gains, Russian Stocks Rebound (8:10 a.m.)

The onshore ruble advanced for the first time in three days and Russia’s benchmark stock index rebounded as investors assessed Western sanctions on Russia that were less severe than some initial expectations.

The ruble gained about 0.6% to 84.70 against the dollar in onshore trading on Friday, pulling back from a record low of 89.60 on Thursday. The MOEX stock index opened 21% higher in Moscow after Thursday’s 33% plunge.

Meanwhile, oil pushed higher on concern that Russia’s invasion may impede global energy shipments, with Brent crude rising 2% to hold above $101 a barrel. European natural gas prices halted a record-breaking rally, as Russian flows to the continent ramped up. Benchmark gas futures fell as much as 21%, after four consecutive day of gains.

Russian Central Bank Pledges Aid for Sanctioned Lenders (7:30 a.m. CET)

The Bank of Russia said it’s ready to help shore up the big lenders on which the U.S. and its allies are imposing sanctions, assuring depositors that they’ll still be able to access ruble and foreign-currency deposits.

The central bank said about 80% of the balance sheets of the banks are in rubles and it’s prepared to provide the local and foreign-currency funds necessary to support them. The lenders had developed plans in preparation for sanctions, which the U.S. has been threatening for months, the Bank of Russia said without elaborating.

The U.S. announced sanctions on Russia’s biggest banks, Sberbank and VTB, as well as several other smaller institutions, late Thursday in what Biden said were the most severe limits imposed on the country to date. Sberbank mistakenly published a statement Thursday morning, before Biden announced the measures, that it was on the list.

China Oil Importers Pause Seaborne Buying (7:20 a.m.)

Oil importers in China, the world’s biggest buyer of Russian crude, are briefly pausing new seaborne purchases as they assess the potential implications of handling the shipments following the Ukraine invasion, according to refiners and traders who sell into the region.

While Russian energy exports were spared from U.S. sanctions, some European banks have begun to impose restrictions on commodity-trade finance linked to the two countries. Oil rose in Asian trading on concern that financial sanctions on Russia may impede global fuel supply chains.

Ukraine Envoy Wants China to Push Putin (6:27 a.m)

Ukraine Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky called on China to use its influence with Putin to help convince him to stop his attack, adding if the situation around the Chernobyl nuclear power site isn’t managed properly, it could be a massive problem for all.

“I do believe that China can play much more active role to work with Putin in a matter we expect civilized countries to do,” he told reporters at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Tokyo.

China refused to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine, instead urging restraint by “all parties” and repeating criticism that the U.S. was to blame for “hyping” the prospect of war in Eastern Europe. At the same time, state TV said the 6,000 or so Chinese citizens living in Ukraine faced increasing security challenges, and the embassy in Ukraine has told them to start registering for evacuation flights.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.