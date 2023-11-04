Russian attacks injure 15 over past day

Russian forces carried out attacks on at least eight of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, injuring at least 15 people, local officials reported early on Nov. 4.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 51-year-old man was injured in Russian shelling of the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injured five people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russia's troops launched 97 strikes against the oblast using mortars, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, drones, and air forces, the official added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, at least nine people – four men and five women – were injured in a Russian missile strike on the village of Zairchne, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

However, local authorities put the number of the wounded as high as 11 in their report on Nov. 3.

Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

