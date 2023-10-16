Russian attacks injure 7 in past day

Russian forces struck Ukraine with a number of different weapons systems from over the past day, injuring seven, regional authorities reported.

In Poltava Oblast, air defenses shot down Russian missiles and drones, and although no civilian infrastructure was directly hit, missile debris damaged several homes. As a result of the attacks in Poltava Oblast, three were injured, including a ten-year-old child, Governor Philip Pronin said.

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast almost 140 times in 23 different places, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko reported. A variety of weapons systems were used, including artillery, missiles, drones, and air strikes.

As a result of shelling in the village of Mala Tokmachka, a 76-year-old woman was injured. A number of buildings were also damaged in the attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast almost 100 times, using tanks, artillery, missiles, air strikes, drones, and other weapons systems, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The city of Kherson was shelled 40 times. As a result of the strikes in Kherson Oblast, one person was injured.

Russian attacks overnight on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged apartments, shops, and other civilian buildings, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

One missile was shot down by Ukraine's air defenses. Another hit the area around the regional capital of Dnipro, Lysak said, without providing further details.

Russian forces attacked several different locations in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 65-year-old woman was injured after shelling of the village of Borova. In the village of Kamianka, a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after stepping on a mine.

Russian attacks also damaged civilian infrastructure in the villages of Hlushkivka, Vovchansk, Cherneschyna, and Yurchenkove.

Mortar fire hit the Krasnopil community in Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration said, but no casualties were reported.

Overnight on Oct. 16, Ukraine's Air Force also reported that Russian forces had launched one Iskander missile, five Kh-59 guided air missiles, and 12 Shahed-type drones. Two of the Kh-59 missiles and 11 of the drones were intercepted by Ukraine's air defenses.

