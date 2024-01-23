Russian attacks on Kharkiv kill 2, injure at least 35

Russian attacks on Kharkiv in the early morning of Jan. 23 heavily damaged apartment buildings, killing two women, aged 56 and 40, and wounding at least 35, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Among the wounded are two children, ages 10 and 12. Five of those injured are in serious condition, Syniehubov said.

He previously said earlier on Jan. 23 that Russian forces had targeted the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of the city, where the deaths were initially reported.

Russian forces also attacked other parts of the oblast, including Balakliia, where an 88-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman were injured.

Syniehubov reported on Jan. 22 that Russian attacks in the Kharkiv Oblast city of Kupiansk killed one person and wounded another.

Read also: Move to expand mobilization brings Ukrainian society face-to-face with immense pressure of war

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.