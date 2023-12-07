Russian attacks kill 1, injure 8 over past day

Russia launched attacks against 11 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing one person and injuring at least eight others, regional officials reported early on Dec. 7.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported that the Danube port infrastructure in Izmail was attacked, killing a van driver near a warehouse.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people in Avdiivka, one in Andriivka, and another in Nelipivka, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian strikes on the village of Podoly in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district injured two women aged 58 and 49, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Two people were injured in Russian rocket strikes on the Seredyna-Buda area in Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Ukrainian defenses shot down 15 of the 18 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, targeting mainly Odesa and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

