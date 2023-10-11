Russian attacks kill 1, injure 7 over past day

Russian forces used a variety of weapons systems to attack Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing one and injuring 7 others, regional authorities reported on Oct. 11.

The attacks targeted a total of seven Ukrainian Oblasts- Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia.

One was killed and two more were injured as a result of Russian attacks in the village of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to acting governor Ihor Moroz.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked civilian areas with tanks, artillery, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems, drones, and other military equipment, causing damage in the Beryslav district and injuring 0ne, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Governor Serhii Lysak said that Russian forces shelled Nikopol, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging several buildings and injuring a 78-year-old woman.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote that Russians again attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk, injuring two 45-year-old women and a 34-year-old man. The village had been attacked the previous day. A 47-year-old man was also injured in the town of Kulyivka.

More than 125 strikes were recorded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, reported the regional military administration, causing damage to buildings and infrastructure but no casualties.

