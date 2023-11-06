Russian attacks kill 1, injure 19 in Ukraine

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and wounded 19 over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Nov. 6.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

Russian artillery strikes on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Nov. 5 killed a 77-year-old man and injured two men aged 30 and 58, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The attacks damaged an infrastructure facility and an agricultural business, Lysak said on Telegram.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast in the past 24 hours wounded eight people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported early on Nov. 6. Russian troops launched 132 strikes against the southern region, using mortars, artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, drones, and aviation, according to Prokudin.

The attacks on Kherson Oblast reportedly hit residential districts, a shop, and businesses, as well as damaged several apartment buildings.

Russian forces launched a mass strike against Odesa overnight on Nov. 6, injuring eight residents as of around 8:30 a.m. local time, the regional governor reported.

The drone and missile attack damaged port infrastructure, an abandoned industrial building, and the Odesa Fine Arts Museum, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, said Oleh Kiper.

One civilian was injured in the front-line town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, around 30 kilometers south of Bakhmut, acting regional governor Ihor Moroz said on Facebook.

Russian attacks against the eastern region damaged four houses, two apartment buildings, and an infrastructure facility, added Moroz.

