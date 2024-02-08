Russian attacks kill 1, injure 15 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past 24 hours killed one civilian and injured 15 others in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, according to the local authorities on Feb. 8.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and seven others were injured in a nighttime attack on the village of Selydove in Pokrovsk district, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Filashkin reported that across Pokrovsk district, 53 high-rise buildings, 10 houses, seven administrative buildings, and 24 cars were damaged over the past day. One civilian was also reported injured in Avdiivka.

According to Filashkin, 81 people, including 12 children, were evacuated from the front-line region over the past day.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian attacks injured two people over the past day.

An attack on the city of Kupiansk injured one 67-year-old man, while a 42-year-old man was injured when Russian forces shelled a village in Kupiansk district, damaging a farm building.

Russian attacks injured three people in Kherson Oblast over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. He did not specify where the people had been injured.

Prokudin reported that Russian forces fired at the region 233 times over the past day, including 33 times at the city of Kherson.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported that a 60-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were injured in a Russian attack on Marhanets district on Feb. 7. The two civilians suffered injuries when a Russian drone dropped explosives on their car.

Lysak also reported that information regarding the early morning missile attack on Feb. 7 had been updated, and a 30-year-old woman had been injured in Pavlohrad.

A village in Nikopol district came under Russian artillery fire overnight, but no casualties were reported, Lysak said.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim reported the city of Mykolaiv had been attacked by three Shahed-type drones overnight.

Air defense forces downed all three, but falling debris caused a fire to break out on an industrial site and a house. No casualties were reported.

During the day, Mykolaiv Oblast was hit by artillery fire and a drone attack, but no casualties were reported.

Odesa was also hit by a nighttime drone attack, but no casualties were reported, according to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper.

Sumy and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked by Russian forces, but no casualties were reported.

