Russian attacks kill 1, injure 7 over past day

Russian forces launched attacks against 10 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least one person and injuring at least seven, regional officials reported early on Jan. 6.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured one civilian in Krasnohorivka, the regional military administration reported.

Russian forces targeted Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast overnight, injuring a 61-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The victim was hospitalized with a foot injury, he added.

Russia carried out 112 attacks against Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring five others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that two Russian Shahed "kamikaze" drones were downed overnight, one in Mykolaiv Oblast and the other in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

